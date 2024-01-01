Official LI AUTO INC. press release

BEIJING, China, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 50,353 vehicles in December 2023, up 137.1% year over year, and successfully achieved its monthly delivery target of 50,000 vehicles. This brought the Company’s fourth quarter deliveries to 131,805, up 184.6% year over year. Total deliveries in 2023 increased by 182.2% year over year to 376,030. As of December 31, 2023, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries surpassed 600,000 vehicles, the highest among Chinese emerging new energy automakers.

“We successfully reached our monthly delivery target of 50,000 vehicles in December and achieved full-year vehicle deliveries of 376,030 in 2023. This is the first time in history for a Chinese emerging new energy automaker to surpass the annual delivery milestone of 300,000 vehicles. Since June 2023, Li Auto has become the best-selling premium auto brand in the SUV market for each month in China. With support and recognition of over 600,000 users, we continually deepen our research and development efforts across products, platforms, and systems, among others. Since the Li L series first commenced deliveries, we have completed over 20 OTA upgrades. In particular, the OTA version 5.0, which was officially released in December with 145 new functions and 100 optimized features, provides a comprehensive revolution in autonomous driving and smart space. Looking ahead into 2024, we will continue to push the limit of growth and strive to become China’s best-selling premium auto brand,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 467 retail stores in 140 cities, as well as 360 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 209 cities.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, as well as Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

