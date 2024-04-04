Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LI). Investors who purchased Li Auto securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LI.

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto issued a press release disclosing that, “[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles.” In addition, the Company stated their purported high-tech flagship family multipurpose vehicle, Li MEGA, had an operating strategy that was “mis-paced.” On this news, Li Auto’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $2.55 per ADS, or 7.48%, to close at $31.53 per ADS on March 21, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Li Auto securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

