Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Li Auto Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
23.13 USD   -6.17%
05:06aLi Auto Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
04/20Ford must rethink its brand for China as EVs boom, CEO says
RE
04/20Li Auto Set to Be the First to Use CATL's Quick-Charging Battery
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Li Auto Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

04/21/2023 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, China, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the Company’s ESG achievements in 2022 and progress toward its longstanding ESG goals and commitments.

To create a positive impact and bring value to its users, partners, employees, and other stakeholders, Li Auto has integrated a sustainability mindset into its daily business operations, covering five key focus areas: operational compliance and governance, innovation and product quality, care for employees, low-carbon efforts, and community contribution.

To learn more about the Company’s ESG efforts and download the full ESG report in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English, please visit the ESG section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.lixiang.com/esg.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8 and Li ONE, both of which are six-seat premium family SUVs, and Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com


All news about LI AUTO INC.
05:06aLi Auto Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
04/20Ford must rethink its brand for China as EVs boom, CEO says
RE
04/20Li Auto Set to Be the First to Use CATL's Quick-Charging Battery
MT
04/20At Shanghai show, auto rivals lure drivers with in-car karaoke, crystal balls
RE
04/19Li Auto Unveils Strategic Plan for Autonomous Driving, BEV Charging
MT
04/18Analysis-China's Xpeng takes cues from Tesla for its new EV platform
RE
04/18Li Auto Details New Fast-Charging Technology, Signs Cooperation Deal With Contemporary ..
MT
04/18Li Auto Inc. Unveils Autonomous Driving and BEV Roadmap
CI
04/18Li Auto Inc. Unveils Autonomous Driving and BEV Roadmap
GL
04/17China's Li Auto aims to nearly triple electric model line-up to 11 by 2025
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LI AUTO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 45 197 M 6 576 M 6 576 M
Net income 2022 -2 176 M -317 M -317 M
Net cash 2022 31 282 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 -88,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 B 22 596 M 22 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 19 396
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 23,13 $
Average target price 34,57 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Hui Ma President & Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Xie Chief Technology Officer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.13.38%22 596
TESLA, INC.32.32%516 567
NIO INC.-15.08%13 682
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.51%12 936
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-32.99%11 450
XPENG INC.-6.14%8 031
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer