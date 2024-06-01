Li Auto Inc is a company mainly engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sale of smart electric vehicles. The main products include Li MEGA, high-voltage battery electric vehicle; Li L9, a six-seat flagship family sport utility vehicle (SUV); Li L8, a six-seat family SUV; Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company is also engaged in the provision of value-added services such as paid regular servicing of the vehicle, free vehicle pick-ups and deliveries, unlimited high-speed data plan, discounts on service and products offerings, installation of charging stalls, and vehicle internet connection services.