Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

BEIJING, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7869500

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 5, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland, China: +86-400-602-2065 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 7869500

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

