Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Li Auto Inc.    LI

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

02/09/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7869500

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 5, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Mainland, China:+86-400-602-2065
Hong Kong, China:+852-3051-2780
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:7869500

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Through innovative products, technology, and business model, the Company provides customers with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. Li Auto is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the Company leverages its in-house technology to create value for its customers, focusing on range extension, smart technology, and autonomous driving solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company aims to expand its product line by developing new vehicles to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LI AUTO INC.
02/08Li Auto Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on..
GL
02/01LI AUTO : Reports More Than 300% Jump in January Deliveries
MT
02/01LI AUTO INC : . Announces January 2021 Delivery Update and New Research and Deve..
AQ
02/01Li Auto Inc. Announces January 2021 Delivery Update and New Research and Deve..
GL
02/01LI AUTO : Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Li Auto With Hold Rating, $35 Pric..
MT
01/29LI AUTO : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Li Auto's Price Target to $49 From $26, Reitera..
MT
01/28Chinese Electric Vehicle Start-ups Seek Innovation-Driven Recurring Sales Gen..
MT
01/20Li Auto Inc. Announces Safety Evaluation Results
GL
01/19LI AUTO : Jefferies Starts Li Auto at Buy With $44.50 Price Target
MT
01/06LI AUTO : BofA Securities Starts Li Auto at Buy with $42 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 199 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net income 2020 -657 M -102 M -102 M
Net cash 2020 18 623 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 -203x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 176 B 27 251 M 27 247 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 628
Free-Float -
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 43,01 $
Last Close Price 30,36 $
Spread / Highest target 97,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ma Donghui Chief Engineer
Kai Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI AUTO INC.5.31%27 251
TESLA, INC.22.35%807 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.01%210 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%104 647
NIO LIMITED21.19%88 555
DAIMLER AG14.90%86 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ