Li Auto : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 606.8 KB

Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Quarterly total revenues reached RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion)1
Quarterly deliveries reached 52,584 vehicles
BEIJING, China, May 10, 2023 - Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023
Total vehicle deliveries were 52,584 units in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 65.8% year-over-year increase.
Deliveries
2023 Q1
2022 Q4
2022 Q3
2022 Q2
52,584
46,319
26,524
28,687
Deliveries
2022 Q1
2021 Q4
2021 Q3
2021 Q2
31,716
35,221
25,116
17,575
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 299 retail stores covering 123 cities, as well as 318 servicing centers and Li Auto- authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023
Vehicle sales were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Vehicle margin2 was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Gross profit was RMB3.83 billion (US$557.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 77.0% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 7.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Gross margin was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
All translations from Renminbi ("RMB") to U.S. dollar ("US$") are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.
Income from operations was RMB405.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB413.1 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAPincome from operations3 was RMB885.4 million (US$128.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 55.7% from RMB568.7 million non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income was RMB933.8 million (US$136.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 252.0% from RMB265.3 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAPnet income3 was RMB1.41 billion (US$205.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 196.4% from RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 46.1% from RMB967.6 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB7.78 billion (US$1.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 324.3% from RMB1.83 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58.0% from RMB4.93 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Free cash flow4 was RMB6.70 billion (US$975.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB502.0 million free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022, and representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB3.26 billion free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Key Financial Results
(in millions, except for percentages)
For theThree Months Ended
% Change5
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
YoY
QoQ
2022
2022
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
Vehicle sales
9,308.6
17,268.3
18,327.3
96.9%
6.1%
Vehicle margin
22.4%
20.0%
19.8%
(2.6)%
(0.2)%
Total revenues
9,562.0
17,649.9
18,787.1
96.5%
6.4%
Gross profit
2,163.9
3,566.3
3,830.1
77.0%
7.4%
Gross margin
22.6%
20.2%
20.4%
(2.2)%
0.2%
(Loss)/income from operations
(413.1)
(133.6)
405.2
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP income from operations
74.9
568.7
885.4
N/A
55.7%
Net (loss)/income
(10.9)
265.3
933.8
N/A
252.0%
Non-GAAP net income
477.1
967.6
1,414.1
196.4%
46.1%
Operating cash flow
1,833.8
4,925.4
7,780.4
324.3%
58.0%
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
502.0
3,257.3
6,702.1
N/A
105.8%
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.
Recent Developments
Delivery Update
In April 2023, the Company delivered 25,681 vehicles, representing an increase of 516.3% from April 2022. As of April 30, 2023, the Company had 302 retail stores covering 123 cities, in addition to 318 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities.
Autonomous Driving and BEV Roadmap
On April 18, 2023, the Company unveiled its autonomous driving and BEV roadmap at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. In terms of autonomous driving, the Company expects to release its city NOA for beta testing in its full-stackself-developed Li AD Max 3.0 in the second quarter of 2023, and targets to roll out in 100 cities nationwide by the end of 2023. In addition, the Company introduced its 800-volt fast charging solution, which allows its BEVs to achieve a driving range of 400 kilometers with around 10 minutes of charging. It will strive to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025. The Company endeavors to build over 300 charging stations along highways by the end of 2023 and will strive to expand its charging network to 3,000 charging stations by 2025.
Safety Evaluation Results
In April 2023, the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index ("C-IASI") Management Center published the safety evaluation results for Li L8 based on crash tests. Li L8 achieved a G rating, the highest safety rating, in three out of four evaluation categories - occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and assistance safety - and an M rating in the crashworthiness and repair economy category. With respect to occupant safety, Li L8 received G ratings in the crash tests of 25% frontal offset impact on both the driver and passenger sides.
In April 2023, Li L9 achieved a five-star safety rating in the latest China New Car Assessment Program ("C-NCAP") tests released by China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. It received currently the highest weighted score of 91.3% among vehicles tested under the C-NCAP management protocol (2021 edition), including 93.37% on occupant protection, 75.87% on pedestrian protection, and 95.55% on active safety.
2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
On April 21, 2023, the Company published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (https://ir.lixiang.com/esg), detailing its ESG strategies, practices, and performance in 2022.
At-The-Market Offering
On June 28, 2022, the Company announced an at-the-market offering program (the "ATM Offering") to sell up to US$2,000,000,000 of American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has sold 9,431,282 ADSs representing 18,862,564 Class A ordinary shares of the Company under the ATM Offering, raising gross proceeds of US$366.5 million before deducting fees and commissions payable to the distribution agents of up to US$4.8 million and certain other offering expenses. These figures remain unchanged compared to the Company's last update of the ATM Offering in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release.
CEO and CFO Comments
Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "Facing an NEV landscape with intensified competition, we claimed the third place in terms of sales among NEV brands priced over RMB200,000 in China in the first quarter of 2023. This was made possible by the continued user endorsement of our Li L9 and Li L8, and the strong order intake and quick ramp-up of our Li L7, demonstrating once again our ability to design and build blockbuster models, as well as the strength and collaborative efficacy of our supply chain, manufacturing, and sales and servicing network."
"The autonomous driving and BEV roadmap that we announced on April 18 marked the 3.0 era of autonomous driving for our Company epitomized by city NOA and a new chapter in our paralleled development of EREVs and HPC BEVs. We believe that electrification and autonomy will drive continuous business expansion and greater economies of scale, which, combined with our ever-strengthening operational capability, will enable us to generate profits while creating additional value for users. Our healthy profitability and cash flow, in turn, will allow continued capital deployment to fund research and development and enhance our business capabilities, fueling our flywheel for comprehensive development."
Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, "We are pleased to report a strong first quarter marked by high growth and increased profitability. The record-breaking vehicle deliveries drove a 96.5% year-over-year increase in our first quarter revenues to RMB18.79 billion. In addition, thanks to our product strength, and outstanding operating efficiency, we achieved a healthy gross margin of 20.4% and positive results, at record highs, in both our adjusted operating margin and free cash flow in the first quarter. Our strong cashflow and healthy balance sheet have well positioned us to continue investing in our future, empowering research and development across products, platforms, and systems as well as business expansion to create value for both our users and our shareholders."
Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023
Revenues
Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Vehicle sales were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, as well as the higher average selling price contributed by the Li L series. The increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters.
Other sales and services were RMB459.7 million (US$66.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 81.4% from RMB253.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.5% from RMB381.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to increased sales of accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.
Cost of Sales and Gross Margin
Cost of sales was RMB14.96 billion (US$2.18 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 102.2% from RMB7.40 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.2% from RMB14.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries as well as higher average vehicle cost due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by lower average vehicle cost due to different product mix between two quarters.
Gross profit was RMB3.83 billion (US$557.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 77.0% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 7.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to different product mix between two quarters.
Gross margin was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by the decrease of vehicle margin.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were RMB3.42 billion (US$498.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 32.9% from RMB2.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 7.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Research and development expenses were RMB1.85 billion (US$269.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 34.8% from RMB1.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 10.5% from RMB2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios as well as increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.65 billion (US$239.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 36.8% from RMB1.20 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 0.9% from RMB1.63 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of our sales and servicing network.
Income/(Loss) from Operations
Income from operations was RMB405.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB413.1 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAPincome from operations was RMB885.4 million (US$128.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 55.7% from RMB568.7 million non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
Net income was RMB933.8 million (US$136.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 252.0% from RMB265.3 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAPnet income was RMB1.41 billion (US$205.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 196.4% from RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 46.1% from RMB967.6 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.95 (US$0.14) and RMB0.89 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.01 for both basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB0.26 and RMB0.25 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders3were RMB1.44 (US$0.21) and RMB1.35 (US$0.20) in the first quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.49 and RMB0.47non-GAAPbasic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022, respectively, and RMB0.98 and RMB0.93non-GAAPbasic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB65.00 billion (US$9.46 billion) as of March 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB7.78 billion (US$1.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 324.3% from RMB1.83 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58.0% from RMB4.93 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities over both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers resulting from the increase in vehicle deliveries.
Free cash flow was RMB6.70 billion (US$975.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB502.0 million free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022, and representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB3.26 billion free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in free cash flow over both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the increase of operating cash inflow from vehicle deliveries as well as the decrease in capital expenditures.