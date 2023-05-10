Li Auto : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 606.8 KB

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "Facing an NEV landscape with intensified competition, we claimed the third place in terms of sales among NEV brands priced over RMB200,000 in China in the first quarter of 2023. This was made possible by the continued user endorsement of our Li L9 and Li L8, and the strong order intake and quick ramp-up of our Li L7, demonstrating once again our ability to design and build blockbuster models, as well as the strength and collaborative efficacy of our supply chain, manufacturing, and sales and servicing network."

"The autonomous driving and BEV roadmap that we announced on April 18 marked the 3.0 era of autonomous driving for our Company epitomized by city NOA and a new chapter in our paralleled development of EREVs and HPC BEVs. We believe that electrification and autonomy will drive continuous business expansion and greater economies of scale, which, combined with our ever-strengthening operational capability, will enable us to generate profits while creating additional value for users. Our healthy profitability and cash flow, in turn, will allow continued capital deployment to fund research and development and enhance our business capabilities, fueling our flywheel for comprehensive development."

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, "We are pleased to report a strong first quarter marked by high growth and increased profitability. The record-breaking vehicle deliveries drove a 96.5% year-over-year increase in our first quarter revenues to RMB18.79 billion. In addition, thanks to our product strength, and outstanding operating efficiency, we achieved a healthy gross margin of 20.4% and positive results, at record highs, in both our adjusted operating margin and free cash flow in the first quarter. Our strong cashflow and healthy balance sheet have well positioned us to continue investing in our future, empowering research and development across products, platforms, and systems as well as business expansion to create value for both our users and our shareholders."

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Vehicle sales were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, as well as the higher average selling price contributed by the Li L series. The increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters.

Other sales and services were RMB459.7 million (US$66.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 81.4% from RMB253.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.5% from RMB381.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to increased sales of accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin