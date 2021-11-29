Li Auto : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results 393.2 KB

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, "Amidst the industry-wide chip supply shortage, we delivered 25,116 vehicles during the third quarter, growing 190.0% year over year and recording a new quarterly high, highlighting once again the compelling appeal of our 2021 Li ONE to family users. To mitigate on-going supply chain risks, we will continue to find solutions together with our supply chain partners. In light of our strong order intake and users' rising acceptance of smart electric vehicles, we remain as enthusiastic as ever about our growth prospects. With the tremendous opportunities that lay ahead, we are committed to deploying more R&D capital to drive parallel development in EREVs and BEVs and advancements in smart cockpit and ADAS technologies. Meanwhile, we will further increase our production capacity through the addition of the Beijing manufacturing base, and consistently expand our sales and servicing network to prepare our business growth."

"On the heels of the successful 2021 Li ONE launch in May, we delivered strong results in the third quarter, achieving revenue growth of 209.7% year over year, a robust vehicle margin of 21.1%, and operating cash flow at a historical high of RMB2.17 billion. Our gross margin reached 23.3%, further boosted by sales of regulatory credits in the quarter," added Mr. Tie Li, Li Auto's chief financial officer. "We are also excited to raise over HK$13 billion net proceeds through our dual primary listing, including the issue of over-allotment shares, further strengthening our capital base for future growth. We will build upon our recent success to further expand our business, and remain focused on R&D to make progress in electrification, smart cockpit, and ADAS technologies simultaneously."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB7.78 billion (US$1.21 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 209.7% from RMB2.51 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 54.3% from RMB5.04 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Vehicle sales were RMB7.39 billion (US$1.15 billion) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 199.7% from RMB2.46 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 50.6% from RMB4.90 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to the increase of vehicle delivery in the third quarter of 2021.

Other sales and services were RMB389.4 million (US$60.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 745.1% from RMB46.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 187.0% from RMB135.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was mainly attributable to sales of automotive regulatory credits as well as increased sales of charging stalls, accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin