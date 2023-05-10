Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Li Auto Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
28.22 USD   +13.93%
05/10Li Auto Shares Rise Sharply After Swing to First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
05/10Li Auto Turns to Profit in Q1 as Revenue Doubles; Shares Surge 14%
MT
05/10Li Auto Shares Rise After Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Li Auto Shares Rise Sharply After Swing to First-Quarter Net Profit

05/10/2023 | 11:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ronnie Harui


Li Auto's shares rose sharply in Hong Kong on Thursday morning after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported a swing to a net profit in the first quarter from a net loss a year earlier.

The company's H-shares were recently 15% higher at 113.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$14.53) after earlier rising as much as 17% to HK$115.40, the highest intraday level since Aug. 31, according to FactSet.

In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after market close on Wednesday, Li Auto said its net profit was 933.8 million yuan (US$134.7 million) in the first quarter, compared with a CNY10.9 million net loss for the same period a year earlier. Total revenue increased to CNY18.79 billion in the first quarter from CNY9.56 billion a year earlier.

Li Auto's quarterly net profit beat consensus expectations, thanks to decent cost controls in the first quarter, Citi Research analysts said in a research report.

The Chinese automaker also said its total vehicle deliveries climbed to 52,584 units in the first quarter from 31,716 units for the same period a year earlier.

Given the company's sustained vehicle-sales growth momentum, Citi raises its 2023, 2024 and 2025 sales forecasts to 290,000, 350,000 and 420,000 units from 235,000, 300,000 and 365,000 units, respectively.

For the second quarter, Li Auto sees total revenue of between CNY24.22 billion and CNY25.86 billion and vehicle deliveries of between 76,000 and 81,000 units.


Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-23 2307ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LI AUTO INC. 13.93% 28.22 Delayed Quote.38.33%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.9382 Delayed Quote.0.02%
All news about LI AUTO INC.
05/10Li Auto Shares Rise Sharply After Swing to First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
05/10Li Auto Turns to Profit in Q1 as Revenue Doubles; Shares Surge 14%
MT
05/10Li Auto Shares Rise After Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05/10Li Auto Offers Upbeat Outlook After First-Quarter Revenue Nearly Doubles on Delivery Ga..
MT
05/10Transcript : Li Auto Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Li Auto Swings to Profit in Q1 as Revenue Nearly Doubles
MT
05/10Stocks Track South Pre-Bell Ahead of Key Inflation Report; Asia, Europe Down
MT
05/10Li Auto Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
05/10Hong Kong Stocks Close Slightly Lower; Li Auto Rises 3%
MT
05/10Li Auto : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results 606.8 KB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LI AUTO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 94 284 M 13 600 M 13 600 M
Net income 2023 603 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net cash 2023 41 305 M 5 958 M 5 958 M
P/E ratio 2023 316x
Yield 2023 0,03%
Capitalization 191 B 27 576 M 27 576 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19 396
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 28,22 $
Average target price 34,92 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Hui Ma President & Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Xie Chief Technology Officer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.21.42%24 205
TESLA, INC.37.32%536 122
NIO INC.-16.62%13 625
LUCID GROUP, INC.4.83%13 351
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.80%13 019
XPENG INC.3.62%8 685
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer