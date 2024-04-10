The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 21, 2024, Li Auto disclosed that “[d]ue to lower-than-expected order intake, the Company now expects its vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2024 to be between 76,000 and 78,000 vehicles, revised from the previous vehicle delivery outlook of between 100,000 and 103,000 vehicles.”

On this news, Li Auto’s stock price fell $2.55, or 7.5%, to close at $31.53 per share on March 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

