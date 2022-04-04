Log in
    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
  Report
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/04/2022 | 10:54am EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LICY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Li-Cycle is the subject of a research report published by Blue Orca Capital on March 24, 2022. According to the report, the Company is “a near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash, and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” The report alleges that, “Li-Cycle recognizes revenues using an Enron-like mark-to-model accounting gimmick. Li-Cycle recognizes revenues months prior to the actual sales of its recycled black mass, based on its own provisional estimate of the future value of the product. This accounting treatment is plainly vulnerable to abuse, giving Li-Cycle discretion over its reported revenues. We suspect that under this framework, Li-Cycle marks up the value of its receivables on unsold products and runs the gains through its revenue line.” Based on this report, shares of Li-Cycle fell by 5.6% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
