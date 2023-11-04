Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2023, Li-Cycle disclosed that it would be temporarily halting construction on its Rochester Hub project, pending a review of its future strategy. The Company also stated that it has experienced escalating construction costs, even as the engineering and procurement phases of the project neared completion, with a primary focus on on-site construction activities.

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock price fell $1.04, or 45.8%, to close at $1.23 on October 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Li-Cycle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

