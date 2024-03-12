By Josh Beckerman

Shares of lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Holdings shares rose 36% Tuesday after it agreed to issue a $75 million senior secured convertible note to Glencore.

The stock was recently at 55 cents and is down about 6.5% this year. Volume was more than 45.5 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 3.3 million.

Glencore is a battery feedstock partner for Li-Cycle's Spoke facilities, as well as a planned future supplier of black mass and key reagents for Li-Cycle's future Hub facilities. Glencore invested $200 million in Li-Cycle in June 2022.

The new note will mature on the fifth anniversary of closing and will be convertible into common shares at an initial conversion price of 53 cents a share. Li-Cycle and Glencore agreed to amend the terms of an existing note, including extending the maturity.

