Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10:49 2023-02-27 am EST
6.235 USD   +9.96%
10:58aLi-Cycle Shares Rise 11% After Securing $350 Million DOE Loan
DJ
10:03aLi-Cycle Says Conditional Commitment Obtained for $375 Million Loan From US Energy Department; Shares Rise
MT
06:36aU.S. to loan Li-Cycle $375 million for New York recycling plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Li-Cycle Shares Rise 11% After Securing $350 Million DOE Loan

02/27/2023 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares were up 11%, to $6.30, after the company said it has entered into a conditional commitment for a $375 million loan with the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office.

The company said the conditional commitment follows extensive DOE technical, market, financial and legal due diligence and marks another significant milestone endorsing Li-Cycle's development of the first commercial hydrometallurgical resource recovery facility in North America, located near Rochester, N.Y.

This is the first conditional commitment from the DOE program for a sustainable pure-play battery materials recycling company and the program's main support for the lithium-ion battery recycling industry.

The Rochester facility is expected to become a significant domestic source of battery-grade materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt, and will be the first-of-its-kind commercial facility in North America.

The loan will have a term of up to 12 years from financial close, and interest on the loan will be the 10-year U.S. Treasury Rates from the date of each advance for the loan.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1058ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP. 10.49% 6.265 Delayed Quote.19.12%
All news about LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
10:58aLi-Cycle Shares Rise 11% After Securing $350 Million DOE Loan
DJ
10:03aLi-Cycle Says Conditional Commitment Obtained for $375 Million Loan From US Energy Depa..
MT
06:36aU.S. to loan Li-Cycle $375 million for New York recycling plant
RE
06:31aLi-Cycle Receives Conditional Commitment for $375 Million Loan from the U.S. Department..
BU
06:30aU.s. energy department to lend li-cycle holdings corp $375 milli…
RE
02/22Li-Cycle Holdings to Host Event to Announce Significant News Related to its Rochester H..
AQ
02/21Li-Cycle to Host Event to Announce Significant News Related to its Rochester Hub on Mon..
BU
02/06Li-Cycle Files Audited Financial Statements for FY2022
BU
02/01Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Li-Cycle Holdings to $7 From $7.50, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/31UBS Adjusts Li-Cycle Holdings Price Target to $10 From $13, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 76,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -149 M - -
Net Debt 2023 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 999 M 999 M -
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
EV / Sales 2024 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,67 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kochhar Co-Founder
Deborah Keenan Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy George Johnston Executive Chairman & Regional President-EMEA
Chris Biederman Chief Technical Officer
Mark Wellings Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.19.12%999
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.55%61 758
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.48%40 962
TETRA TECH, INC.-6.51%7 225
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.15.82%7 147
GEM CO., LTD.5.25%5 773