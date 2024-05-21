Dear Li-Cycle stakeholders, colleagues, and partners,

It has been a dynamic year for Li-Cycle, full of challenges and opportunities alike. While we experienced signiﬁcant change in 2023, such as the construction pause of the Rochester Hub in late October, our commitment to our core values remains the same. At Li-Cycle, our focus has always been on sustainably recycling and recovering critical battery materials to support the global shift towards electriﬁcation.

Sustainability isn't just an element of our business model-it's

engrained in our DNA and is a fundamental part of the overarching purpose that directs our actions and decisions. Our 2023 Sustainability Report reﬂects this dedication.

In our 2023 Sustainability Report, we detail the progress we've made towards our sustainability objectives over the past year and offer insight into our future priorities. Since our founding in 2016, Li-Cycle has undertaken a sustainability journey. While our business may evolve, our commitment to sustainability will not waver.