Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, is pleased to announce that its CEO and co-founder, Ajay Kochhar, provided expert insights yesterday before the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works for a hearing called, “Improving Capacity for Critical Mineral Recovery through Electronic Waste Recycling and Reuse.”

Mr. Kochhar was invited to provide expert insights at the hearing as key industry leaders and government officials discussed the important topic of electronic waste, or e-waste, and solutions to solve for challenges presented by the transition to clean energy in North America.

“Li-Cycle was proud to have the opportunity to share our perspective on e-waste and battery recycling at the Senate Committee hearing, which is indicative of the progress the U.S. has made to solve for the substantial quantities of e-waste that both end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturers will produce in the coming years,” said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle’s CEO and co-founder. “I would like to extend our gratitude and thanks to Chairman Tom Carper, Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito and the other members of the committee and commend them for holding a hearing to exchange views on lithium-ion battery recycling and how we can mitigate challenges associated with e-waste. Li-Cycle was founded to create localized, closed-loop supply chains for battery materials to support the sustainable transition to electrification. Increasing awareness of recycling solutions is key to help address e-waste to support this transition, in addition to establishing policies and incentives to support environmentally friendly recyclers.”

At the hearing Mr. Kochhar discussed the following topics:

How Li-Cycle’s safe, sustainable, and scalable Spoke & Hub Technologies™ return critical materials from lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap back to the supply chain with up to an overall 95% recycling efficiency rate to support a circular economy.

Battery manufacturing scrap and how it is magnified by the clean energy transition, which further enhances the need for environmentally friendly recycling solutions.

The landscape for the broader recycling industry and how the demand for post-processing and resource recovery will outstrip capacity in North America for some time.

The significant benefits lithium-ion battery recycling can offer to support a domestic battery supply chain, including providing a valuable alternative source of materials, as well as a long-term, environmentally friendly solution to address e-waste.

Key policy initiatives that can be taken to support the emerging lithium-ion battery recycling industry, including exploring whether there should be minimum requirements for the amount of recycled content in every domestically produced battery, and clear and consistent regulations on the movement of batteries and black mass.

Watch the full webcast of the hearing here:

https://www.epw.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2023/7/improving-capacity-for-critical-mineral-recovery-through-electronic-waste-recycling-and-reuse

Read Mr. Kochhar’s full written testimony at this LINK.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is a leading global lithium-ion battery resource recovery company and North America’s largest pure-play lithium-ion battery recycler, with a rapidly growing presence across Europe. The Company leverages its innovative, sustainable and patented Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a safe, scalable, customer-centric solution to recycle all different types of lithium-ion batteries. Established in 2016, and with major customers and partners around the world, Li-Cycle recovers critical battery-grade materials to create a domestic closed-loop battery supply chain for a clean energy future. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

