    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
Li-Cycle to Host First Annual Shareholders Meeting on April 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EST)

03/29/2022 | 06:03am EDT
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle”or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY), will hold its 2022 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) in a virtual format, via live audio webcast. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting by using the login below: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LICY2022. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders as of the record date on March 18, 2022 will be entitled to vote and ask questions at the Meeting.

Meeting Materials

The Company’s Management Information Circular and other Meeting materials are available at https://materials.proxyvote.com/50202P, and on Li-Cycle’s website at Li-Cycle - Investor Relations, as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

To further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs, Li-Cycle is using notice-and-access procedures for the delivery of Meeting materials. Under notice-and-access, the Company can deliver Meeting materials by posting the materials on a website other than sedar.com (instead of mailing them to shareholders), and sending a notice informing shareholders that the Meeting materials have been posted online and explaining how to access such materials.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Meeting, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the Meeting materials, to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Meeting.

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Li-Cycle has also filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended October 31, 2021, including the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and related management’s discussion and analysis. This is available for download from the Investors section of the Company website at Li-Cycle - Financials - Annual Report and Circular. It is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -74,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 289 M 1 289 M -
EV / Sales 2022 32,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 69,5%
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kochhar Co-Founder
Deborah Keenan Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy George Johnston Executive Chairman & Regional President-EMEA
Chris Biederman Chief Technical Officer
Mark Wellings Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.-23.39%1 289
WASTE MANAGEMENT-5.24%65 571
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.58%42 104
TETRA TECH, INC.-4.05%8 847
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-31.25%7 347
GEM CO., LTD.-18.16%6 358