    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
7.770 USD   +8.22%
Li-Cycle to Host Investor Meetings on June 21–22, 2022
BU
Li-Cycle Holdings Posted Strong Q2 Metrics; Will See Long-Term Demand, Wedbush Says
MT
BMO Capital Lowers Li-Cycle Holdings' Price Target to $12 From $14, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Li-Cycle to Host Investor Meetings on June 21–22, 2022

06/20/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY), announced today that it will host investor meetings during a non-deal roadshow with Citi on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and at the BMO 2022 Chemicals & Packaging Summit on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

An investor presentation related to these meetings will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 38,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -44,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 32,2x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 78,0%
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kochhar Co-Founder
Deborah Keenan Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy George Johnston Executive Chairman & Regional President-EMEA
Chris Biederman Chief Technical Officer
Mark Wellings Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.-21.99%1 357
WASTE MANAGEMENT-15.73%58 399
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-13.42%38 138
TETRA TECH, INC.-29.09%6 464
GEM CO., LTD.-16.71%6 111
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-16.77%4 520