Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp.) - LICY

04/23/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp.)("Li-Cycle" or the "Company") (NYSE: LICY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Li-Cycle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 24, 2022, before market hours, market researcher Blue Orca Capital released a report on Li-Cycle (the "Report"), which described the Company as "a near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash, and highly questionable Enron-like acounting."  Among other things, the Report alleged that the Company's revenues are based on "an Enron-like mark-to-model accounting gimmick," and that "Li-Cycle diverted $529,902 in investor capital to the family [] of its founders through a series of highly questionable related party payments."  The Report also alleged that the Company's "cash burn is so severe and far above previous guidance" which "will require the Company to raise at least $1 billion . . . in large part by massively diluting current shareholders." 

Following publication of the Report, Li-Cycle's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 5.6%, to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-li-cycle-holdings-corp-fka-peridot-acquisition-corp---licy-301531431.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
03:27pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Li-Cy..
PR
04/22LI-CYCLE SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Li-Cyc..
BU
04/22Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
04/22HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Inve..
PR
04/22INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Li-Cycle Holdin..
BU
04/22LI CYCLE : Completes Commercial Agreements with LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, who have R..
PU
04/21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k..
BU
04/21Veolia to provide a key technology to Li-Cycle Lithium-Ion Battery recycling facility
AQ
04/21Li-Cycle Completes Commercial Agreements with LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, who have ..
BU
04/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Li-Cycle Holding..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations