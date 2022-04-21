The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (LICY) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 24, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report which described Li-Cycle as a “near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” The report also alleged, among other things, that Li-Cycle had “diverted $529,902 in investor capital to the family [] of its founders through a series of highly questionable related party payments,” and that its “cash burn is so severe and far above previous guidance” which “will require the Company to raise at least $1 billion . . . in large part by massively diluting current shareholders.” The Report further stated that the Company’s largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but a “broker or marketing partner that on-sells Li-Cycle’s black mass to end buyers,” and that “not only is Traxys not the end buyer, but the revenue recognized by Li-Cycle is merely Li-Cycle’s initial estimate of the price of the product it expects to receive from the end customer once the final deal is complete.”

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock fell $0.47, or 5.6%, to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

