  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LICY   CA50202P1053

LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.

(LICY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.740 USD   -2.60%
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (LICY) on Behalf of Investors

04/21/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 24, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report which described Li-Cycle as a “near fatal combination of stock promotion, laughable governance, a broken business hemorrhaging cash and highly questionable Enron-like accounting.” The report also alleged, among other things, that Li-Cycle had “diverted $529,902 in investor capital to the family [] of its founders through a series of highly questionable related party payments,” and that its “cash burn is so severe and far above previous guidance” which “will require the Company to raise at least $1 billion . . . in large part by massively diluting current shareholders.” The Report further stated that the Company’s largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but a “broker or marketing partner that on-sells Li-Cycle’s black mass to end buyers,” and that “not only is Traxys not the end buyer, but the revenue recognized by Li-Cycle is merely Li-Cycle’s initial estimate of the price of the product it expects to receive from the end customer once the final deal is complete.”

On this news, Li-Cycle’s stock fell $0.47, or 5.6%, to close at $7.93 per share on March 24, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Li-Cycle securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 24,5x
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,92 $
Average target price 12,88 $
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajay Kochhar Co-Founder
Deborah Keenan Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy George Johnston Executive Chairman & Regional President-EMEA
Chris Biederman Chief Technical Officer
Mark Wellings Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-CYCLE HOLDINGS CORP.-30.52%1 169
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.78%66 671
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.68%42 416
TETRA TECH, INC.-10.31%8 279
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.9.70%5 988
GEM CO., LTD.-33.91%5 350