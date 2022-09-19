U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer Visits Li-Cycle Rochester Hub

Senator Schumer commends Li-Cycle for its contributions toward building a sustainable domestic battery materials supply chain in the United States

Li-Cycle’s Rochester Hub is expected to be a significant new source of battery materials in North America, including battery grade lithium carbonate

Li-Cycle Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, was pleased to host Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer at the Company’s Rochester Hub within the Eastman Business Park near Rochester, New York.

Senator Schumer’s leadership was instrumental in passing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allocates more than $300 billion in funding towards energy security and the fight against climate change, including provisions to support domestic manufacturing of critical materials for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. Additionally, Senator Schumer provided key leadership for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which supports continued job growth in the United States.

The recently passed Acts are expected to be a further accelerator to support the increasing demand for EVs and stationary energy storage. Additionally, they are expected to reduce the cost of building new facilities to produce critical materials domestically and help bring down manufacturing costs for batteries.

During the event at the Company’s Rochester Hub facility, Senator Schumer and Li-Cycle’s CEO and co-founder Ajay Kochhar were joined by the local Li-Cycle team to recognize the benefits of the IRA and IIJA, the facility’s expected positive impact on the local communities and the greater North American lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Li-Cycle’s patented, commercial lithium-ion battery recycling technologies play a key role in supporting localized supply chains of critical battery grade materials. The Rochester Hub is expected to be the first commercial hydrometallurgical battery resource recovery facility as well as the first new significant source of battery-grade lithium carbonate production in North America. The facility is expected to process battery material that is equivalent to approximately 225,000 electric vehicles per year, which will position the Company as a leading domestic supplier of critical battery-grade materials.

“We are thrilled to have hosted Senator Schumer at our Rochester Hub facility and thank him for his leadership in sponsoring the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, both monumental developments for a clean energy future and job growth across the United States,” said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO of Li-Cycle. “We expect that this legislation will accelerate the growth of the EV and stationary energy storage industry and we believe Senator Schumer’s visit further validates the importance of our Rochester Hub facility and the positive impact it will have for the supply of domestic critical materials.”

“Li-Cycle has a first mover advantage and is well positioned to continue to scale to support the ability of domestic battery manufacturers and automakers in the U.S. to meet their production goals and domestic material sourcing requirements,” added Mr. Kochhar. “The Company’s environmentally sustainable and patented technologies are proven in the North American market as a leading way to recycle lithium-ion batteries. With these legislative programs, Li-Cycle has both the opportunity to explore government funding opportunities to potentially benefit our growth and the capability to assist automakers in achieving the Clean Vehicle Tax Credit conditions by meeting their domestic production content requirement through critical battery materials sourced from our Spoke & Hub recycling network.”

Li-Cycle’s current project pipeline of Spoke & Hub facilities expects to have a total of 65,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery Spoke processing capacity between North America and Europe, with the Rochester Hub capable of processing 35,000 tonnes of black mass annually (equivalent to approximately 90,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery input annually). Li-Cycle’s Spoke facilities process end-of life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap through a proprietary submerged shredding process which produces minimal wastewater and direct emissions. The primary output product of Li-Cycle’s Spokes is black mass, containing of a number of highly valuable critical metals, including lithium, cobalt and nickel. Li-Cycle will convert black mass into battery-grade materials at the Rochester Hub in an environmentally sustainable manner using its proprietary technologies.

The Rochester Hub is expected to create approximately 220 new permanent jobs and more than 1,000 jobs during construction. Li-Cycle has an existing Spoke facility in Rochester that supports more than 35 jobs. Li-Cycle expects to begin commissioning the Rochester Hub in stages in calendar 2023.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

