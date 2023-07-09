Certain Ordinary Shares of Li & Fung Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Ordinary Shares of Li & Fung Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 90 days starting from 10-APR-2023 to 9-JUL-2023.



Details:

Li & Fung (1937) Limited, the selling shareholder, has agreed not to dispose off any shares for a period of 90 days from the date of placing agreement March 27, 2012.



Each of Victor Fung Kwok King, William Fung Kwok Lun, Bruce Philip Rockowitz, Hurricane Millennium Holdings Limited and King Lun Holdings Limited also agreed not to dispose off any shares for a period of 90 days from the date of placing agreement March 27, 2012