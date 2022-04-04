Log in
    LIM   CA50203F2052

LI-METAL CORP.

(LIM)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/01 03:59:51 pm EDT
1.32 CAD   +0.76%
Li Metal : Announces Trading on the OTC and DTC Eligibility

04/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
Trading under the ticker "LIMFF" on the OTC Pink Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market (the "OTC Pink"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company trades on the OTC Pink under the symbol "LIMFF".

"Li-Metal's growing presence in the United States, through the commissioning of our U.S. anode production facility, makes our OTC listing and DTC eligibility a natural and important step in our capital markets strategy," commented Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and co-founder of Li-Metal. "We are thrilled to be part of trading and settlement platforms that makes it easier for U.S. investors to access and invest in Li-Metal, giving them exposure to the emerging battery materials sector."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. "DTC eligible" securities can be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC. Having DTC eligibility enables Li-Metal's common shares to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, allowing for a more streamlined trading process in the U.S.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LIM" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "5Z0."

On behalf of the Board

"Maciej Jastrzebski"

Maciej Jastrzebski
CEO and Director

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:

Salisha Ilyas
ir@li-metal.com
Tel: +1 647 795 1653

Li-Metal Media Contact:

Harry Nicholas
Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695764/Li-Metal-Announces-Trading-on-the-OTC-and-DTC-Eligibility

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Corp. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
