LI METAL : MD&A for RTO Operator
PU
LI METAL : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)
PU
LI METAL : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)
PU
Li Metal : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
LI-METAL CORP. (FORMERLY EUROTIN INC.)

CONDENSED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These unaudited condensed interim financial statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Corporation's auditors.

Management's Responsibility for

Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.) (the "Corporation") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence to ensure that (i) the unaudited condensed interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski"

(signed) "Carlos Pinglo"

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

November 29, 2021

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

September 30,

March 31,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$

3,885

Cash

$

3,734

Amounts receivable and other assets (note 5)

9,213

9,772

Total assets

$

13,098

$

13,506

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

1,892,843

Amounts payable and other liabilities

$

1,710,794

Total liabilities

1,892,843

1,710,794

Equity

31,495,696

Share capital (note 6)

31,495,696

Contributed surplus

3,768,236

3,768,236

Deficit

(37,143,677)

(36,961,220)

Total equity

(1,879,745)

(1,697,288)

Total equity and liabilities

$

13,098

$

13,506

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 10)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski", Director

(Signed) "Mark Wellings", Director

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating expenses

$

77,120

$

182,457

General and administrative (note 8)

$

87,201

$

171,295

Total loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

$

(77,120)

$

(87,201)

$

(182,457)

$

(171,295)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 7)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

106,741,332

106,741,332

106,741,332

106,741,332

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

$

(182,457)

Net loss for the period

$

(171,295)

Adjustments for:

Non-cash working capital items:

(182,457)

(171,295)

559

Amounts receivable and other assets

21,447

Amounts payable and other liabilities

39,352

46,468

Net cash used in operating activities

(142,546)

(103,380)

Financing activities

142,697

Advance from related party for shares to be issued (note 9)

101,271

Net cash provided by financing activities

142,697

101,271

Net change in cash

151

(2,109)

Cash, beginning of the period

3,734

2,700

Cash, end of the period

$

3,885

$

591

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
