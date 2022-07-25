Li Metal : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)
LI-METAL CORP. (FORMERLY EUROTIN INC.)
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Corporation have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. These unaudited condensed interim financial statements as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Corporation's auditors.
Management's Responsibility for
Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.) (the "Corporation") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence to ensure that (i) the unaudited condensed interim financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
(signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski"
(signed) "Carlos Pinglo"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Toronto, Canada
November 29, 2021
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
September 30,
March 31,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$
3,885
Cash
$
3,734
Amounts receivable and other assets (note 5)
9,213
9,772
Total assets
$
13,098
$
13,506
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
1,892,843
Amounts payable and other liabilities
$
1,710,794
Total liabilities
1,892,843
1,710,794
Equity
31,495,696
Share capital (note 6)
31,495,696
Contributed surplus
3,768,236
3,768,236
Deficit
(37,143,677)
(36,961,220)
Total equity
(1,879,745)
(1,697,288)
Total equity and liabilities
$
13,098
$
13,506
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 10)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski", Director
(Signed) "Mark Wellings", Director
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating expenses
$
77,120
$
182,457
General and administrative (note 8)
$
87,201
$
171,295
Total loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
$
(77,120)
$
(87,201)
$
(182,457)
$
(171,295)
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 7)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
106,741,332
106,741,332
106,741,332
106,741,332
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Operating activities
$
(182,457)
Net loss for the period
$
(171,295)
Adjustments for:
Non-cash working capital items:
(182,457)
(171,295)
559
Amounts receivable and other assets
21,447
Amounts payable and other liabilities
39,352
46,468
Net cash used in operating activities
(142,546)
(103,380)
Financing activities
142,697
Advance from related party for shares to be issued (note 9)
101,271
Net cash provided by financing activities
142,697
101,271
Net change in cash
151
(2,109)
Cash, beginning of the period
3,734
2,700
Cash, end of the period
$
3,885
$
591
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
