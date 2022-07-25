|
Li Metal : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)
2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents Sales tax receivables Subscription's receivable Prepaid expenses
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property and equipment (Note 7)
Total Assets
2,916,066 3,047,978
186,11874,796
-192,843
139,86366,621
3,242,048 3,382,238
1,741,613284,402
4,983,661 3,666,640
Liabilities
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
102,003
|
113,824
|
Shareholder advances
|
1,793
|
-
|
Derivative Liability
|
242,605
|
-
|
Convertible debentures (Note 9)
|
3,662,275
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,008,676
|
113,824
|
Long-Term liabilities
|
|
|
Customer deposits
|
17,652
|
-
|
Government assistance
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,066,329
|
153,824
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 10)
|
7,330,277
|
6,393,604
|
Contributed surplus
|
752,751
|
752,751
|
Retained deficit
|
(7,165,696)
|
(3,633,539)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
917,332
|
3,512,816
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
4,983,661
|
3,666,640
Going concern (Note 2)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
1
2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
Expenses
|
Research and development
|
518,742
|
|
229,773
|
1,083,613
|
414,541
|
Salaries and wages
|
194,090
|
,
|
52,217
|
506,135
|
119,549
|
Rent
|
82,737
|
-
|
82,737
|
-
|
Professional fees
|
669,368
|
|
24,832
|
1,273,565
|
40,017
|
Office and general
|
32,672
|
|
11,453
|
50,805
|
13,166
|
Shipping and delivery
|
72,803
|
|
365
|
104,503
|
5,402
|
Travel and Accommodations
|
6,882
|
|
814
|
8,328
|
2,158
|
Insurance
|
3,860
|
|
6,413
|
7,526
|
6,413
|
Meals & Entertainment
|
4,019
|
|
116
|
5,223
|
889
|
Dues and subscriptions
|
28,471
|
|
3,123
|
31,463
|
5,152
|
Interest and bank charges
|
1,937
|
|
688
|
4,837
|
976
|
Interest and other income
|
(1,330)
|
|
-
|
(3,887)
|
-
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
(81,993)
|
|
-
|
(63,968)
|
-
|
Amortization of property and equipment
|
88,773
|
|
-
|
198,670
|
-
|
Change in fair value of convertible debenture (Note 9)
|
-
|
|
-
|
242,605
|
|
|
|
1,621,031
|
|
|
329,794
|
3,532,155
|
608,263
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(1,621,031)
|
|
(329,794)
|
(3,532,155)
|
(608,263)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|
(1,621,031)
|
|
(329,794)
|
(3,532,155)
|
(608,263)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
3,296,059
|
2,962,167
|
3,296,059
|
2,962,167
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.49)
|
(0.11)
|
(1.07)
|
(0.21)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Balance - January 1, 2020 Private placements (Note 10) Net loss and comprehensive loss
Balance - September 30, 2020
Balance - January 1, 2021 Private placements (Note 10) Net loss and comprehensive loss
Balance - September 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Share
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Shareholders'
|
Capital
|
Surplus
|
Deficit
|
Equity
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
1,217,670
|
-
|
(672,142)
|
545,528
|
2,825,623
|
-
|
-
|
2,825,623
|
-
|
-
|
(608,263)
|
(608,263)
|
|
|
|
|
4,043,293
|
-
|
(1,280,405)
|
2,762,888
|
6,393,604
|
752,751
|
(3,633,541)
|
3,512,814
|
936,673
|
-
|
-
|
936,673
|
-
|
-
|
(3,532,155)
|
(3,532,155)
|
|
|
|
|
7,330,277
|
752,751
|
(7,165,696)
|
917,332
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
1
2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
|
September
|
September
|
30, 2021
|
30, 2020
|
$
|
$
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(3,532,155)
|
(608,263)
|
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
Amortization of property and equipment
|
198,670
|
-
|
Change in fair value of convertible debenture
|
242,605
|
-
|
Net changes in non-cash working capital
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
81,522
|
(27,853)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
45,817
|
-
|
Customer deposits
|
(101,409)
|
-
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(11,822)
|
(2,716)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(3,076,771)
|
(638,832)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,655,881)
|
(207,881)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,655,881)
|
(207,881)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
Proceeds from convertible debentures
|
3,662,275
|
-
|
Shareholder advances
|
1,793
|
(221)
|
Government assistance
|
-
|
40,000
|
Retained Earnings
|
-
|
32,695
|
Issuance of share capital
|
936,672
|
2,792,927
|
Net cash generated from financing activities
|
4,600,741
|
2,865,401
|
Net cash increase for the period
|
(131,912)
|
2,018,688
|
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|
3,047,978
|
453,050
|
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|
|
|
|
2,916,066
|
2,471,738
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
