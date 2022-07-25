Li Metal : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $

Expenses

Research and development 518,742 229,773 1,083,613 414,541 Salaries and wages 194,090 , 52,217 506,135 119,549 Rent 82,737 - 82,737 - Professional fees 669,368 24,832 1,273,565 40,017 Office and general 32,672 11,453 50,805 13,166 Shipping and delivery 72,803 365 104,503 5,402 Travel and Accommodations 6,882 814 8,328 2,158 Insurance 3,860 6,413 7,526 6,413 Meals & Entertainment 4,019 116 5,223 889 Dues and subscriptions 28,471 3,123 31,463 5,152 Interest and bank charges 1,937 688 4,837 976 Interest and other income (1,330) - (3,887) - Foreign exchange losses (81,993) - (63,968) - Amortization of property and equipment 88,773 - 198,670 - Change in fair value of convertible debenture (Note 9) - - 242,605 1,621,031 329,794 3,532,155 608,263 Loss before income taxes (1,621,031) (329,794) (3,532,155) (608,263) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,621,031) (329,794) (3,532,155) (608,263)

Weighted average number of common shares 3,296,059 2,962,167 3,296,059 2,962,167 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.49) (0.11) (1.07) (0.21)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.