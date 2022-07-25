Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Li-Metal Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIM   CA50203F2052

LI-METAL CORP.

(LIM)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:47 2022-07-25 pm EDT
0.7300 CAD   -2.67%
05:29pLI METAL : MD&A for RTO Operator
PU
05:29pLI METAL : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)
PU
05:29pLI METAL : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Li Metal : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.)

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents Sales tax receivables Subscription's receivable Prepaid expenses

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (Note 7)

Total Assets

2,916,066 3,047,978

186,11874,796

-192,843

139,86366,621

3,242,048 3,382,238

1,741,613284,402

4,983,661 3,666,640

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

102,003

113,824

Shareholder advances

1,793

-

Derivative Liability

242,605

-

Convertible debentures (Note 9)

3,662,275

-

Total current liabilities

4,008,676

113,824

Long-Term liabilities

Customer deposits

17,652

-

Government assistance

40,000

40,000

Total Liabilities

4,066,329

153,824

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 10)

7,330,277

6,393,604

Contributed surplus

752,751

752,751

Retained deficit

(7,165,696)

(3,633,539)

Total Shareholders' Equity

917,332

3,512,816

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

4,983,661

3,666,640

Going concern (Note 2)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

1

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Expenses

Research and development

518,742

229,773

1,083,613

414,541

Salaries and wages

194,090

,

52,217

506,135

119,549

Rent

82,737

-

82,737

-

Professional fees

669,368

24,832

1,273,565

40,017

Office and general

32,672

11,453

50,805

13,166

Shipping and delivery

72,803

365

104,503

5,402

Travel and Accommodations

6,882

814

8,328

2,158

Insurance

3,860

6,413

7,526

6,413

Meals & Entertainment

4,019

116

5,223

889

Dues and subscriptions

28,471

3,123

31,463

5,152

Interest and bank charges

1,937

688

4,837

976

Interest and other income

(1,330)

-

(3,887)

-

Foreign exchange losses

(81,993)

-

(63,968)

-

Amortization of property and equipment

88,773

-

198,670

-

Change in fair value of convertible debenture (Note 9)

-

-

242,605

1,621,031

329,794

3,532,155

608,263

Loss before income taxes

(1,621,031)

(329,794)

(3,532,155)

(608,263)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,621,031)

(329,794)

(3,532,155)

(608,263)

Weighted average number of common shares

3,296,059

2,962,167

3,296,059

2,962,167

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.49)

(0.11)

(1.07)

(0.21)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Balance - January 1, 2020 Private placements (Note 10) Net loss and comprehensive loss

Balance - September 30, 2020

Balance - January 1, 2021 Private placements (Note 10) Net loss and comprehensive loss

Balance - September 30, 2021

Total

Share

Contributed

Retained

Shareholders'

Capital

Surplus

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

1,217,670

-

(672,142)

545,528

2,825,623

-

-

2,825,623

-

-

(608,263)

(608,263)

4,043,293

-

(1,280,405)

2,762,888

6,393,604

752,751

(3,633,541)

3,512,814

936,673

-

-

936,673

-

-

(3,532,155)

(3,532,155)

7,330,277

752,751

(7,165,696)

917,332

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

1

2555663 Ontario Limited (operating as "Li-Metal Corp.") Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

September

September

30, 2021

30, 2020

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

(3,532,155)

(608,263)

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

Amortization of property and equipment

198,670

-

Change in fair value of convertible debenture

242,605

-

Net changes in non-cash working capital

Other receivables

81,522

(27,853)

Prepaid expenses

45,817

-

Customer deposits

(101,409)

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(11,822)

(2,716)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,076,771)

(638,832)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,655,881)

(207,881)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,655,881)

(207,881)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from convertible debentures

3,662,275

-

Shareholder advances

1,793

(221)

Government assistance

-

40,000

Retained Earnings

-

32,695

Issuance of share capital

936,672

2,792,927

Net cash generated from financing activities

4,600,741

2,865,401

Net cash increase for the period

(131,912)

2,018,688

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period

3,047,978

453,050

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

2,916,066

2,471,738

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Corp. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LI-METAL CORP.
05:29pLI METAL : MD&A for RTO Operator
PU
05:29pLI METAL : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)
PU
05:29pLI METAL : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)
PU
05:18pLI METAL : Md&a
PU
05:18pLI METAL : Financial Report
PU
07/22LI METAL : Financial Statements of RTO acquirer for years ending 2019 and 2020
PU
05/24LI METAL : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences
PU
05/02Li-Metal Selected for $5 Million Industry Consortium to Advance Lithium Metal Solid-Sta..
AQ
05/02Li-Metal Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/02LI METAL : Appoints Jonathan Goodman as Chief Scientist
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 90,4 M 90,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart LI-METAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Li-Metal Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Maciej Jastrzebski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos G. Pinglo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Wellings Chairman
Jonathan Goodman Chief Scientist
Keshav Kochhar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-METAL CORP.-71.15%90
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-11.27%192 310
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%68 313
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-16.69%27 674
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-18.05%10 449
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.87.84%8 967