Li Metal : MD&A for RTO Operator

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
- 1 -
Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Introduction
The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("interim MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Eurotin Inc. (the "Company", "Li-MetalCorp." or "Eurotin") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.
This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 ("FY 2021" and "FY 2020', respectively) and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 2022"), together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as of November 29, 2021 unless otherwise
The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for Q2 2022, have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.
For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Eurotin's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.
Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Interim MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or
- 2 -
Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)
"believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. Dollar amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Eurotin's ability to predict or control. Please also make reference to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Eurotin's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.
Description of Business
Eurotin became a shell Corporation after the completion of the sale of Minas De Estaño De España S.L.U its wholly owned subsidiary and is currently pursuing and analyzing strategic alternatives for merger or acquisition.
The Company's head office and principal address in Canada is 77 King Street West, TD North Tower Suite 700, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1G8. Until October 20,2021, the Company's common shares were listed on the NEX board of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V", or the "Exchange") under the symbol "LIM.H".
Trends
Management regularly monitors economic conditions and estimates their impact on the Company and incorporates these estimates in both short-term and longer-term strategic decisions. During the current period, equity markets in Canada continued its signs of improvement, with a number of financings being completed as well as mergers and acquisitions activities. Apart from these factors and the risk factors noted under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", management is not aware of any other trends,
- 3 -
Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)
commitments, events or uncertainties that would have a material effect on the Company's business,
financial condition or results of operations. See "Risks and Uncertainties" below.
Corporate Development Highlights
On March 24, 2021, the Company announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated March 23, 2021 with 2555663 Ontario Limited dba as Li-Metal("Li-Metal") that outlines the proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and Li-Metal will complete a transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by Li-Metal (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction will be an arm's length transaction.
In addition, and in connection with the Proposed Transaction, Li-Metal intends to complete private placement financing to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of US$7,500,000 (the "Financings").
Eurotin also intends to complete: (i) a debt conversion of approximately $1,850,000 of outstanding debt or debt expected to be owed to certain insiders and service providers (the "Eurotin Debt Settlement"); and (ii) a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation").
On July 14,2021, the Company and 2555663 Ontario Limited, announced that they have entered into an
amalgamation agreement dated July 13, 2021 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") between the Company,
Li-Metal and 2848302 Ontario Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, which sets forth the terms and conditions upon which Eurotin will acquire Li-Metal by way of a reverse take-over (the
"RTO"). Upon completion of the RTO, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry
on the business of Li-Metal.
On October 20,2021, the common share of Eurotin were delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on June 3, 2021.
On October 25,2021 the Company announced that the reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO") pursuant
to which 2555663 Ontario Limited, doing business as Li-Metal("Li-Metal") acquired Eurotin Inc. ("Eurotin") has been completed. The post-closing entity know as Li-Metal Corp. (following the RTO, the Resulting Issuer) will continue to carry on the business of Li-Metal and will have its shares listed on the
Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "LIM".
Amalgamation
Under the terms of an amalgamation agreement previously entered into between Eurotin, Li-Metal and 2848302 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurotin ("Subco"), the RTO was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Pursuant to the RTO, Subco amalgamated with Li-Metal, with Li-Metal surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eurotin, known as Li- Metal North America Inc. In addition, Eurotin underwent a 125 to 1 share consolidation and changed its name to "Li-MetalCorp.". Immediately following the closing of the RTO, the Resulting Issuer and Li-Metal North America Inc. amalgamated by way of a short-form amalgamation under the laws of the Province of
- 4 -
Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Ontario, with the Resulting Issuer surviving the amalgamation. The Resulting Issuer now holds all of Li- Metal's assets and conducts the business of Li-Metal under the Li-Metal name.
In connection with the RTO, on May 6, 2021, Li-Metal completed an offering (the "Debenture Offering") of US$3,000,000 senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures and immediately prior to the RTO, for each US$1.00 then owing, each Debenture automatically converted into one common share of the Resulting Issuer (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") and one warrant to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share (each, a "Resulting Issuer Warrant"), with each Resulting Issuer Warrant exercisable at a price of US$1.50 (or Canadian dollar equivalent) for a period of two years following closing of the RTO and the exercise of which warrants can be accelerated by the Resulting Issuer once the Resulting Issuer Shares trade at or above US$3.50 (or Canadian dollar equivalent) for five consecutive business days.
Also, in connection with the RTO, on September 7, 2021, Li-Metal completed a private placement of 7,500,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of US$1.00 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of US$7,500,000 (the "Equity Financing", and together with the Debenture Offering, the "Financings"). Upon the completion of the RTO, each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit of the Resulting Issuer (a "Unit"), each Unit consisting of one Resulting Issuer Share and one Resulting Issuer Warrant.
On November 3,2021 the Company announced that the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "LIM"
Outlook
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had a net working capital deficiency of $1,879,745 which decreased as compared to a net working capital of $1,697,288 as of March 31, 2021.
Subsequent to September 30,2021 the Company completed the Amalgamation Agreement with 2555663 Ontario Limited described above.
Off-Balance-Sheet Arrangements
As of the date of this filing, the Company does not have any off-balance-sheet arrangements that have, or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company, including, and without limitation, such considerations as liquidity and capital resources.
Financial assets
Financial assets not measured at fair value through profit or loss or fair value through other comprehensive income are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment losses, with interest expense recognized on an effective yield basis. Assets in this category
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.