Li Metal : MD&A for RTO Operator

Introduction

The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("interim MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Eurotin Inc. (the "Company", "Li-MetalCorp." or "Eurotin") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.

This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 ("FY 2021" and "FY 2020', respectively) and the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 2022"), together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as of November 29, 2021 unless otherwise

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for Q2 2022, have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Eurotin's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Interim MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or

- 2 -