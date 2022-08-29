Log in
    LIM   CA50203F2052

LI-METAL CORP.

(LIM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:27 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.7300 CAD   -1.35%
08/26Li-Metal Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08LI METAL : Re-filed Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
07/29LI METAL : Fiscal Year 2022
PU
Li Metal : Q1 FY 2023 Financial Statements

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
LI-METAL CORP. (FORMERLY EUROTIN INC.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Management's Responsibility for

Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.) (the "Corporation") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence to ensure that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski"

(signed) "Carlos Pinglo"

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

August 26, 2022

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$

21,017,722

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,162,453

Sales tax receivables

446,431

516,849

Prepaid expenses

168,775

176,270

Total current assets

21,632,928

23,855,572

Non-current assets

50,000

Restricted cash

-

Property and equipment (note 6)

2,616,104

2,618,049

Right-of-use assets (note 7)

1,162,806

1,229,701

Total assets

$

25,461,838

$

27,703,322

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

$

702,928

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

447,412

Lease liability (note 11)

279,619

377,933

Government assistance (note 8)

40,000

40,000

Total current liabilities

1,022,547

865,345

Long-term liabilities

17,652

Customer deposits

17,652

Lease liability (note 11)

947,317

902,875

Total liabilities

1,987,516

1,785,872

Equity

43,188,196

Share capital (note 13)

43,188,196

Contributed surplus

5,442,733

5,097,618

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

1,229

-

Deficit

(25,157,836)

(22,368,364)

Total equity

23,474,322

25,917,450

Total equity and liabilities

$

25,461,838

$

27,703,322

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 19)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Mark Wellings", Chairman

(Signed) "Colin Farrell", Director

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Operating expenses

$

970,119

Research and development

$

203,028

Salaries and wages

157,056

147,280

Share-based compensation (note 15)

345,115

-

Professional fees

452,457

375,885

Reporting issuer cost

195,178

-

Office and general

479,550

43,566

Interest and bank charges

2,103

1,685

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,006

(16,923)

Amortization of property and equipment

145,502

72,649

Amortization of right-of-use assets

69,759

-

Operating loss before the following items

(2,818,845)

(827,170)

Interest and other income

58,824

1,204

Change in fair value of convertible debenture (note 10)

-

(242,605)

RTO transaction costs (note 12)

-

-

Accretion of lease liability

(29,451)

-

Total loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

$

(2,789,472)

$

(1,068,571)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 17)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

154,953,828

59,878,814

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,

2022

2021

Operating activities

$

(2,789,472)

Net loss for the period

$

(1,068,571)

Adjustments for:

145,502

Amortization of property and equipment

72,649

Amortization of right-of-use assets

69,759

-

Accretion of lease liability

29,451

-

Share-based compensation

345,115

-

RTO transaction cost

-

-

Shares issued in settlement of interest expense (note 10)

-

-

Change in fair value of convertible debentures

-

242,605

Shares issued for services

-

-

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)

71

-

Non-cash working capital items:

70,418

Sales tax receivables

(34,350)

Prepaid expenses

7,495

(120,775)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

255,518

(54,161)

Restricted cash

(50,000)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,916,143)

(962,603)

Investing activities

(136,233)

Purchase of property and equipment

(683,814)

Cash obtained upon RTO with Eurotin

-

-

Repayment of lease liability

(86,259)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(222,492)

(683,814)

Financing activities

-

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs

280,560

Proceeds from convertible debentures

-

3,662,275

Shareholder advances

-

1,420

Net cash provided by financing activities

-

3,944,255

Effect of foreign currency translation

(6,096)

-

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,138,635)

2,297,838

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

23,162,453

1,817,166

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

21,017,722

$

4,115,004

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Corp. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:31:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
