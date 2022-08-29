Li Metal : Q1 FY 2023 Financial Statements

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Management's Responsibility for
Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.) (the "Corporation") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in compliance with all applicable International Financial Reporting Standards.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it with sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence to ensure that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
(signed) "Maciej Jastrzebski"
(signed) "Carlos Pinglo"
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Toronto, Canada
August 26, 2022
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$
21,017,722
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,162,453
Sales tax receivables
446,431
516,849
Prepaid expenses
168,775
176,270
Total current assets
21,632,928
23,855,572
Non-current assets
50,000
Restricted cash
-
Property and equipment (note 6)
2,616,104
2,618,049
Right-of-use assets (note 7)
1,162,806
1,229,701
Total assets
$
25,461,838
$
27,703,322
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
$
702,928
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
447,412
Lease liability (note 11)
279,619
377,933
Government assistance (note 8)
40,000
40,000
Total current liabilities
1,022,547
865,345
Long-term liabilities
17,652
Customer deposits
17,652
Lease liability (note 11)
947,317
902,875
Total liabilities
1,987,516
1,785,872
Equity
43,188,196
Share capital (note 13)
43,188,196
Contributed surplus
5,442,733
5,097,618
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
1,229
-
Deficit
(25,157,836)
(22,368,364)
Total equity
23,474,322
25,917,450
Total equity and liabilities
$
25,461,838
$
27,703,322
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 19)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) "Mark Wellings", Chairman
(Signed) "Colin Farrell", Director
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating expenses
$
970,119
Research and development
$
203,028
Salaries and wages
157,056
147,280
Share-based compensation (note 15)
345,115
-
Professional fees
452,457
375,885
Reporting issuer cost
195,178
-
Office and general
479,550
43,566
Interest and bank charges
2,103
1,685
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,006
(16,923)
Amortization of property and equipment
145,502
72,649
Amortization of right-of-use assets
69,759
-
Operating loss before the following items
(2,818,845)
(827,170)
Interest and other income
58,824
1,204
Change in fair value of convertible debenture (note 10)
-
(242,605)
RTO transaction costs (note 12)
-
-
Accretion of lease liability
(29,451)
-
Total loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
$
(2,789,472)
$
(1,068,571)
Basic and diluted loss per share (note 17)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
154,953,828
59,878,814
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Li-Metal Corp. (Formerly Eurotin Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating activities
$
(2,789,472)
Net loss for the period
$
(1,068,571)
Adjustments for:
145,502
Amortization of property and equipment
72,649
Amortization of right-of-use assets
69,759
-
Accretion of lease liability
29,451
-
Share-based compensation
345,115
-
RTO transaction cost
-
-
Shares issued in settlement of interest expense (note 10)
-
-
Change in fair value of convertible debentures
-
242,605
Shares issued for services
-
-
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)
71
-
Non-cash working capital items:
70,418
Sales tax receivables
(34,350)
Prepaid expenses
7,495
(120,775)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
255,518
(54,161)
Restricted cash
(50,000)
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,916,143)
(962,603)
Investing activities
(136,233)
Purchase of property and equipment
(683,814)
Cash obtained upon RTO with Eurotin
-
-
Repayment of lease liability
(86,259)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(222,492)
(683,814)
Financing activities
-
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs
280,560
Proceeds from convertible debentures
-
3,662,275
Shareholder advances
-
1,420
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
3,944,255
Effect of foreign currency translation
(6,096)
-
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,138,635)
2,297,838
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
23,162,453
1,817,166
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
21,017,722
$
4,115,004
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
