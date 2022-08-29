Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Li-Metal Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIM   CA50203F2052

LI-METAL CORP.

(LIM)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:27 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.7300 CAD   -1.35%
08/26Li-Metal Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08LI METAL : Re-filed Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
07/29LI METAL : Fiscal Year 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Li Metal : Q1 FY 2023 MD&A

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Introduction

The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("interim MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.

This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 ("FY 2022" and "FY 2021', respectively) and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 2023"), together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as of August 26, 2021 unless otherwise

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2023, have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Li- Metal's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.li-metal.comand www.sedar.com.

Overview of the Company

This management's discussion and analysis provides an overview of the Company's operations, performance and financial condition for the period April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022.

Li-Metal is a Canadian based technology company, specializing in the development of technologies for the next generation battery supply chain, focused on metallic lithium metal and lithium anode materials and their production.

The head office of the Company is located at 90 Riviera Drive, Markham, Ontario, L3R 5M1. The registered office of Li-Metal is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2T6.

Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Li-Metal is developing innovative lithium battery technologies for the next generation batteries expected to power electric vehicles, electric aircraft, handheld devices, and many other applications starting in the mid- 2020s. More specifically, Li-Metal is developing and scaling up innovative, patent-pending technology for production of lithium metal, refining lithium metal and metallic lithium battery anodes. The products and processes are engineered to provide a low-cost, technically superior and environmentally friendly solution to one of the key hurdles facing next generation lithium batteries, including solid state batteries, advanced liquid electrolyte lithium-ion batteries, and lithium sulfur batteries. Li-Metal's aims to enable next generation battery technologies by providing lithium metal anodes which are compatible with various electrolyte configurations and can meet the high demands of next generation batteries.

Next generation batteries promise improved energy storage and safety characteristics allowing for longer range electric vehicles, practical electric flight, extended run times on portable devices, and new applications not possible with today's bulky and heavy batteries. In order to facilitate commercialization of next generation batteries, improved technology is needed to provide thinner, lower cost lithium metal anodes and the ability to produce lithium metal in an economic, safe and environmentally friendly manner. The present industry is structured to supply materials for the current generation of lithium-ion batteries, including graphite, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, and various cathode metal oxides. The next generation of lithium batteries requires, a dramatic reshaping of the anode supply chain, including severalfold expansion of lithium metal supply and the build-out of lithium metal-based anode production capacity. It is expected that this will take place alongside the 8-10-fold expansion of overall battery production capacity predicted to happen throughout the 2020s.

Trends

Management regularly monitors economic conditions and estimates their impact on the Company and incorporates these estimates in both short-term and longer-term strategic decisions. Other than the risk factors noted under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", management is not aware of any other trends, commitments, events or uncertainties that would have a material effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. See "Risks and Uncertainties" below.

Highlights

  • On April 1, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 400,000 incentive stock Options exercisable at a price of $1.31 per share for a period of five years, 133,333 Options vest in 33.3% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
  • On April 4,2022, the Company announced that it has been approved to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market (the "OTC Pink"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC
    Markets Group in NY. The Company trades on the OTC Pink under the symbol "LIMFF".
  • On April 12, 2022, the Company provided a corporate and operational update, indicating that the major equipment installation at Li-Metal's lithium metal pilot facility, located in Markham, Ontario, had been completed and the plant achieved initial operating capability at the end of April 2022.

Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)

  • On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that, having received independent legal advice, the marketing and investor relations contract with First Marketing GmbH ("First Marketing") concerning the provision of investor relations and marketing services in the German-speaking region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) is terminated as of April 11, 2022. As a result, the final payment of €500,000 that was to be paid on April 1, 2022 will not be made.
  • On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that it had signed a marketing agreement on April 11, 2022, retaining Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide investor relations services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community both in Canada and the United States.
  • On April 29,2022, the Company announced that it had been granted $1.9 million, as part of a $5.1 million joint project with Blue Solutions, awarded by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), an industry-led organization supporting advanced manufacturing in Canada, to develop the
    Company's lithium metal anode technologies. The proceeds of the grant will support the commercialization of technologies for reprocessing lithium metal and the production of ultra-thinhigh-performancelow-cost lithium metal anodes. The project commenced on Dec 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2023.
  • On May 2, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.96 per share for a period of five years, 50,000 Options vest in 25% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
  • On May 2, 2022, the Company granted to a consultant 400,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of five years, 200,000 Options vest in 50% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
  • On May 6, 2022, 60,000 incentive stock options granted to an employee exercisable at a price of $0.31 were cancelled.
  • On June 30, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 4,500 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.62 per share for a period of five years, 1,500 Options vest in 33.33% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.

Summary of Quarterly Results

The current financial statements reflect operating costs resulting from in-house and third-party research and development activities. Developing production processes and advanced products is inherently expensive and raising sufficient capital to continue research and development is a major focus for the management team.

Li-Metal Corp. (formerly Eurotin Inc.)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Operating Expenses

June 30

June 30

2022

2021

Research and Development

$970,119

$203,028

Salaries and wages

157,056

147,280

Share-base compensation

345,115

-

Professional Fees

37,256

375,885

Legal Fees

181,015

-

Consulting Fees

234,187

-

Investor Relations

175,098

-

Reporting Issuer cost

20,080

-

Office and general

479,550

43,566

Interest and bank charges

2,103

1,685

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,006

(16,923)

Amortization of property and equipment

145,501

72,649

Amortization of right-of-use assets

69,759

-

Operating loss

($2,818,844)

($827,170)

Selected Financial Data

Quarter ended

Fifteen Months

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

encded March 31,

December 31,

June 30, 2021

March 31,2022

Quarterly Results

2022 (audited)

2021

Q1 2023

FY 2022

Q5 2022

Q4 2022

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Net Gain (Loss) for the period

(2,789,471)

(18,734,825)

(8,189,867)

(7,015,262)

Diluted Gain ( Loss) per share

(0.02)

(0.12)

(0.05)

(0.05)

Current Assets

21,632,928

23,855,572

23,855,572

28,619,476

Total Assets

25,461,838

27,703,322

27,703,322

30,826,218

Current Liabilities

1,022,546

865,345

825,345

491,311

Cash and Cash Equivalent

21,017,722

23,162,453

23,162,453

27,817,487

Property and Equipment

2,616,104

2,618,049

2,618,049

2,206,742

Total equity

23,474,323

25,917,450

25,917,450

30,277,255

Twelve Months

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

ended December

Quarterly Results

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

31, 2020

(audited)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

FY 2021

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Net Gain (Loss) for the period

(1,621,031)

(1,068,571)

(840,094)

(2,961,397)

Diluted Gain ( Loss) per share

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.05)

Current Assets

3,242,048

4,382,776

1,929,813

3,382,238

Total Assets

4,983,661

6,069,434

3,005,305

3,666,640

Current Liabilities

4,008,676

4,010,713

215,038

113,824

Cash and Cash Equivalent

2,916,066

4,115,004

1,817,166

3,047,978

Property and Equipment

1,741,613

1,686,658

1,075,492

284,402

Total equity

4,983,661

2,001,069

2,790,267

3,512,816

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Li-Metal Corp. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:31:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LI-METAL CORP.
08/26Li-Metal Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/08LI METAL : Re-filed Audited Annual Financial Statements
PU
07/29LI METAL : Fiscal Year 2022
PU
07/29LI METAL : Fiscal Year 2022
PU
07/28Li-Metal Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Fifteen Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
07/25LI METAL : MD&A for RTO Operator
PU
07/25LI METAL : Financial Statements for RTO (operator)
PU
07/25LI METAL : Financial Statements of RTO Acquirer (Li-Metal)
PU
07/25LI METAL : Md&a
PU
07/25LI METAL : Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -15,0 M -11,5 M -11,5 M
Net cash 2022 21,8 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 115 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart LI-METAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Li-Metal Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,74
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Maciej Jastrzebski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos G. Pinglo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Wellings Chairman
Jonathan Goodman Chief Scientist
Keshav Kochhar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI-METAL CORP.-71.54%88
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-13.81%179 977
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 427
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-14.28%27 990
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.126.90%10 072
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-25.40%9 896