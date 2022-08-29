Li Metal : Q1 FY 2023 MD&A

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Introduction
The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("interim MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.
This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 ("FY 2022" and "FY 2021', respectively) and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 2023"), together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as of August 26, 2021 unless otherwise
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2023, have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.
For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Li- Metal's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.
This management's discussion and analysis provides an overview of the Company's operations, performance and financial condition for the period April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022.
Li-Metal is a Canadian based technology company, specializing in the development of technologies for the next generation battery supply chain, focused on metallic lithium metal and lithium anode materials and their production.
The head office of the Company is located at 90 Riviera Drive, Markham, Ontario, L3R 5M1. The registered office of Li-Metal is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2T6.
Li-Metal is developing innovative lithium battery technologies for the next generation batteries expected to power electric vehicles, electric aircraft, handheld devices, and many other applications starting in the mid- 2020s. More specifically, Li-Metal is developing and scaling up innovative, patent-pending technology for production of lithium metal, refining lithium metal and metallic lithium battery anodes. The products and processes are engineered to provide a low-cost, technically superior and environmentally friendly solution to one of the key hurdles facing next generation lithium batteries, including solid state batteries, advanced liquid electrolyte lithium-ion batteries, and lithium sulfur batteries. Li-Metal's aims to enable next generation battery technologies by providing lithium metal anodes which are compatible with various electrolyte configurations and can meet the high demands of next generation batteries.
Next generation batteries promise improved energy storage and safety characteristics allowing for longer range electric vehicles, practical electric flight, extended run times on portable devices, and new applications not possible with today's bulky and heavy batteries. In order to facilitate commercialization of next generation batteries, improved technology is needed to provide thinner, lower cost lithium metal anodes and the ability to produce lithium metal in an economic, safe and environmentally friendly manner. The present industry is structured to supply materials for the current generation of lithium-ion batteries, including graphite, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, and various cathode metal oxides. The next generation of lithium batteries requires, a dramatic reshaping of the anode supply chain, including severalfold expansion of lithium metal supply and the build-out of lithium metal-based anode production capacity. It is expected that this will take place alongside the 8-10-fold expansion of overall battery production capacity predicted to happen throughout the 2020s.
Trends
Management regularly monitors economic conditions and estimates their impact on the Company and incorporates these estimates in both short-term and longer-term strategic decisions. Other than the risk factors noted under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties", management is not aware of any other trends, commitments, events or uncertainties that would have a material effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations. See "Risks and Uncertainties" below.
Highlights
On April 1, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 400,000 incentive stock Options exercisable at a price of $1.31 per share for a period of five years, 133,333 Options vest in 33.3% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
On April 4,2022, the Company announced that it has been approved to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market (the "OTC Pink"), a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC
Markets Group in NY. The Company trades on the OTC Pink under the symbol "LIMFF".
On April 12, 2022, the Company provided a corporate and operational update, indicating that the major equipment installation at Li-Metal's lithium metal pilot facility, located in Markham, Ontario, had been completed and the plant achieved initial operating capability at the end of April 2022.
On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that, having received independent legal advice, the marketing and investor relations contract with First Marketing GmbH ("First Marketing") concerning the provision of investor relations and marketing services in the German-speaking region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) is terminated as of April 11, 2022. As a result, the final payment of €500,000 that was to be paid on April 1, 2022 will not be made.
On April 12, 2022, the Company announced that it had signed a marketing agreement on April 11, 2022, retaining Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide investor relations services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community both in Canada and the United States.
On April 29,2022, the Company announced that it had been granted $1.9 million, as part of a $5.1 million joint project with Blue Solutions, awarded by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), an industry-led organization supporting advanced manufacturing in Canada, to develop the
Company's lithium metal anode technologies. The proceeds of the grant will support the commercialization of technologies for reprocessing lithium metal and the production of ultra-thinhigh-performancelow-cost lithium metal anodes. The project commenced on Dec 1, 2021 and is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2023.
On May 2, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.96 per share for a period of five years, 50,000 Options vest in 25% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
On May 2, 2022, the Company granted to a consultant 400,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share for a period of five years, 200,000 Options vest in 50% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
On May 6, 2022, 60,000 incentive stock options granted to an employee exercisable at a price of $0.31 were cancelled.
On June 30, 2022, the Company granted to an employee 4,500 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.62 per share for a period of five years, 1,500 Options vest in 33.33% instalments every 12 months, starting from the date of the grant.
Summary of Quarterly Results
The current financial statements reflect operating costs resulting from in-house and third-party research and development activities. Developing production processes and advanced products is inherently expensive and raising sufficient capital to continue research and development is a major focus for the management team.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Operating Expenses
June 30
June 30
2022
2021
Research and Development
$970,119
$203,028
Salaries and wages
157,056
147,280
Share-base compensation
345,115
-
Professional Fees
37,256
375,885
Legal Fees
181,015
-
Consulting Fees
234,187
-
Investor Relations
175,098
-
Reporting Issuer cost
20,080
-
Office and general
479,550
43,566
Interest and bank charges
2,103
1,685
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,006
(16,923)
Amortization of property and equipment
145,501
72,649
Amortization of right-of-use assets
69,759
-
Operating loss
($2,818,844)
($827,170)
Selected Financial Data
Quarter ended
Fifteen Months
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
encded March 31,
December 31,
June 30, 2021
March 31,2022
Quarterly Results
2022 (audited)
2021
Q1 2023
FY 2022
Q5 2022
Q4 2022
$
$
$
$
Revenue
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Net Gain (Loss) for the period
(2,789,471)
(18,734,825)
(8,189,867)
(7,015,262)
Diluted Gain ( Loss) per share
(0.02)
(0.12)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Current Assets
21,632,928
23,855,572
23,855,572
28,619,476
Total Assets
25,461,838
27,703,322
27,703,322
30,826,218
Current Liabilities
1,022,546
865,345
825,345
491,311
Cash and Cash Equivalent
21,017,722
23,162,453
23,162,453
27,817,487
Property and Equipment
2,616,104
2,618,049
2,618,049
2,206,742
Total equity
23,474,323
25,917,450
25,917,450
30,277,255
Twelve Months
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
ended December
Quarterly Results
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
31, 2020
(audited)
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
FY 2021
$
$
$
$
Revenue
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Net Gain (Loss) for the period
(1,621,031)
(1,068,571)
(840,094)
(2,961,397)
Diluted Gain ( Loss) per share
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.05)
Current Assets
3,242,048
4,382,776
1,929,813
3,382,238
Total Assets
4,983,661
6,069,434
3,005,305
3,666,640
Current Liabilities
4,008,676
4,010,713
215,038
113,824
Cash and Cash Equivalent
2,916,066
4,115,004
1,817,166
3,047,978
Property and Equipment
1,741,613
1,686,658
1,075,492
284,402
Total equity
4,983,661
2,001,069
2,790,267
3,512,816
