Li Metal : Q1 FY 2023 MD&A

Introduction

The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("interim MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Corporation since its last management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.

This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of section 2.2.1 of Form 51- 102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 ("FY 2022" and "FY 2021', respectively) and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 2023"), together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as of August 26, 2021 unless otherwise

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 2023, have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee.

For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Li- Metal's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.li-metal.comand www.sedar.com.

Overview of the Company

This management's discussion and analysis provides an overview of the Company's operations, performance and financial condition for the period April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022.

Li-Metal is a Canadian based technology company, specializing in the development of technologies for the next generation battery supply chain, focused on metallic lithium metal and lithium anode materials and their production.

The head office of the Company is located at 90 Riviera Drive, Markham, Ontario, L3R 5M1. The registered office of Li-Metal is located at 333 Bay Street, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2T6.