Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Li Ning Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2331   KYG5496K1242

LI NING COMPANY LIMITED

(2331)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hong Kong stocks close higher after strong China exports surprise

09/07/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.73%

* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.04%

* HSI property sector down 1% as Evergrande slumps

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday after data showed China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August, helping to take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy in the midst of an uneven recovery. ** Exports from China rose in August at a faster-than-expected rate of 25.6% from a year earlier, up from a 19.3.% gain in July, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 190.00 points or 0.73% at 26,353.63. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.04% to 9,468.22. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.3%, while the IT sector rose 2.05% and the financial sector ended 0.21% higher. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Li Ning Co Ltd, which gained 7.27%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, which fell 4.06%. ** The property sector fell 0.98% as investor concerns over highly indebted developer China Evergrande Group continued to hit the company's shares and bonds. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, which fell 7.96%, China Evergrande Group, which fell 7.75% and China Feihe Ltd, down 4.32%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.51% at 3,676.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 1.2%. ** About 1.84 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 85% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.17 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.91 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 40.46% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
05:02aHong Kong stocks close higher after strong China exports surprise
RE
08/13Li Ning Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June..
CI
08/06LI NING : Adidas Raises Full-Year Outlook Despite China Fallout
MT
08/04Correction to Chinese Sports Companies Article
DJ
08/03Chinese Sports Companies Jump on Mass Fitness Program
DJ
08/02LI NING : Date of board meeting
PU
07/08ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Sees Up to 25% Annual Retail Sales Growth in 2021-2025; S..
MT
07/07DEUTSCHE BANK : hires Goldman's Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role
RE
07/05Li Ning Company Limited Announces Board and Its Committee Changes
CI
06/28LI NING : to Log Higher Half-Year Profit, Shares Jump 14%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 066 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
Net income 2021 3 583 M 555 M 555 M
Net cash 2021 8 818 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 208 B 32 167 M 32 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,44x
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 928
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Li Ning Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 83,36 CNY
Average target price 86,06 CNY
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ning Li Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takeshi Kosaka Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Fung Tsang Chief Financial Officer
Can Yu He GM-Apparel Research & Development
Jian Guang Xu GM-Footwear Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED88.37%32 167
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE26.97%387 670
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.11.58%50 543
V.F. CORPORATION-10.75%29 931
MONCLER S.P.A.7.74%17 569
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.31.97%10 647