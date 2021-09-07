Hong Kong stocks close higher after strong China exports surprise

* Hang Seng index ends up 0.73%
* China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.04%
* HSI property sector down 1% as Evergrande slumps
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday after data showed China's exports unexpectedly grew at a
faster pace in August, helping to take some of the pressure off
the world's second-biggest economy in the midst of an uneven
recovery.
** Exports from China rose in August at a faster-than-expected
rate of 25.6% from a year earlier, up from a 19.3.% gain in
July, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up
190.00 points or 0.73% at 26,353.63. The Hang Seng China
Enterprises index rose 1.04% to 9,468.22.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
rose 1.3%, while the IT sector rose 2.05% and
the financial sector ended 0.21% higher.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Li Ning Co Ltd,
which gained 7.27%, while the biggest loser was Country Garden
Holdings Co Ltd, which fell 4.06%.
** The property sector fell 0.98% as investor concerns
over highly indebted developer China Evergrande Group
continued to hit the company's shares and bonds.
** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners
were Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, which
fell 7.96%, China Evergrande Group, which fell 7.75%
and China Feihe Ltd, down 4.32%.
** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.51%
at 3,676.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
ended up 1.2%.
** About 1.84 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded,
roughly 85% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.17
billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading
session was 1.91 billion.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium
of 40.46% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)