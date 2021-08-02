Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Li Ning Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2331   KYG5496K1242

LI NING COMPANY LIMITED

(2331)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Li Ning : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/02/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Li Ning Company Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
12:12aLI NING : Date of board meeting
PU
07/08ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS : Sees Up to 25% Annual Retail Sales Growth in 2021-2025; S..
MT
07/07DEUTSCHE BANK : hires Goldman's Jeffrey Wong for HK banking role
RE
07/05Li Ning Company Limited Announces Board and Its Committee Changes
CI
06/28LI NING : to Log Higher Half-Year Profit, Shares Jump 14%
MT
06/28Hong Kong stocks end lower as materials outweigh consumer gains
RE
06/27Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
RE
06/25Li Ning Company Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Six Months E..
CI
06/16LI NING COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/15What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 311 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
Net income 2021 3 158 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2021 9 186 M 1 421 M 1 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,7x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 169 B 26 130 M 26 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Li Ning Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 68,08 CNY
Average target price 78,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ning Li Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takeshi Kosaka Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Fung Tsang Chief Financial Officer
Can Yu He GM-Apparel Research & Development
Jian Guang Xu GM-Footwear Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED53.66%26 130
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.90%402 729
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.98%52 084
V.F. CORPORATION-6.10%31 467
MONCLER S.P.A.15.68%18 446
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.37.05%11 057