  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Li Ning Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2331   KYG5496K1242

LI NING COMPANY LIMITED

(2331)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:48 2023-03-16 pm EDT
59.60 HKD   -6.95%
03/16Li Ning Shares Fall After Weaker-Than-Expected Net Profit
DJ
02/22Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Investors Parse Fed Minutes
DJ
01/19Pre-Holiday Caution Blunts Hong Kong Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Li Ning Shares Fall After Weaker-Than-Expected Net Profit

03/16/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
By Justina Lee


Li Ning Co.'s shares slumped after its full-year net profit missed analysts' estimates.

Shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 11% to 56.75 Hong Kong dollars (US$7.23) and were recently 7.7% lower.

The Chinese sportswear company on Friday said its 2022 net profit rose 1.3% to 4.06 billion yuan (US$588.6 million), below the CNY4.17 billion estimate compiled by FactSet.

Li Ning's gross profit margin for the second half of the year also narrowed by 3.7 percentage points from a year earlier to 46.9%, which Citi analysts in a note attributed to cost inflation and higher retail discounts.

The company's overall retail sales, which includes offline and online channels, fell by the low teens in the fourth quarter, dragged by a decline in same-store sales, the analysts said.

"Given slower retail sales growth in 4Q22, aging of channel inventories at year-end deteriorated moderately, with 12% of channel inventories aged more than 6 months at end-2022," Citi said.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 2339ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED -6.95% 59.6 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.43% 6.8649 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.65% 1.54 Delayed Quote.42.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 26 191 M 3 797 M 3 797 M
Net income 2022 4 335 M 629 M 629 M
Net cash 2022 16 797 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 148 B 21 475 M 21 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 591
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Li Ning Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 56,28 CNY
Average target price 74,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ning Li Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takeshi Kosaka Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Sheng Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Group Vice President
Can Yu He GM-Apparel Research & Development
Jian Guang Xu GM-Footwear Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.58%21 677
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE13.94%409 046
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-8.47%37 391
MONCLER S.P.A.18.34%16 652
VF CORPORATION-22.78%8 286
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION5.65%7 366