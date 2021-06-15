General Announcement::Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure Announcement

(a) Total number of Acquired Shares 7,036,300 (b) Percentage of the total number of Share constituted 1.41%2 by the total number of Acquired Shares1 (c) Price paid per Acquired Share (excluding brokerage S$0.50 commission, clearing fees and applicable taxes) (d) Resultant total number of Shares owned, controlled 230,497,100 or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it after such dealings

Resultant total percentage of the total number of 46.13% Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired

by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it

3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Offeror Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement (other than those relating to the Company) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Company, the sole responsibility of the Offeror Directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.

The Offeror Directors jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.