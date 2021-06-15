General Announcement::Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Dealings Disclosure Announcement

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER
by
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 193500026Z)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
for and on behalf of
ONG SEK CHONG & SONS PTE LTD
(Company Registration No.: 199801817N)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the share capital of
LIAN BENG GROUP LTD
(Company Registration No.: 199802527Z)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
other than treasury shares and those shares already owned, controlled or agreed to be
acquired by the Offeror and the Relevant Concert Party Group
DEALINGS DISCLOSURE ANNOUNCEMENT
-
INTRODUCTION
United Overseas Bank Limited ("UOB") refers to the offer announcement dated 14 June 2021 ("Offer Announcement") issued by it, for and on behalf of Ong Sek Chong & Sons Pte Ltd (the "Offeror"), in relation to the mandatory conditional cash offer (the "Offer") to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares ("Shares") in the share capital of Lian Beng Group Ltd (the "Company"), other than treasury Shares and those Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and the Relevant Concert Party Group (as defined in the Offer Announcement).
All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Offer Announcement, unless otherwise expressly stated or the context otherwise requires.
-
DEALINGS BY THE OFFEROR
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code, UOB wishes to announce, for and on behalf of the Offeror, that the Offeror acquired the following Shares on 15 June 2021 (the "Acquired Shares") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, details of which are set out below:
|
(a)
|
Total number of Acquired Shares
|
7,036,300
|
(b)
|
Percentage of the total number of Share constituted
|
1.41%2
|
|
by the total number of Acquired Shares1
|
|
(c)
|
Price paid per Acquired Share (excluding brokerage
|
S$0.50
|
|
commission, clearing fees and applicable taxes)
|
|
(d)
|
Resultant total number of Shares owned, controlled
|
230,497,100
|
|
or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties
|
|
|
acting in concert with it after such dealings
|
-
Resultant total percentage of the total number of 46.13% Shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired
by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it
3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
The Offeror Directors (including those who may have delegated detailed supervision of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and opinions expressed in this Announcement (other than those relating to the Company) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.
Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Company, the sole responsibility of the Offeror Directors has been to ensure through reasonable enquiries that such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement.
The Offeror Directors jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.
Based on the results of the electronic instant information search obtained from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore on 11 June 2021, the Company's issued and paid-up share capital comprises 499,689,200 Shares (excluding 30,070,800 treasury shares). Unless otherwise stated, all references to the total number of issued Shares in this Announcement shall be to the said 499,689,200 Shares.
In this Announcement, all percentage figures are rounded to the nearest two (2) decimal places.
2
Issued by
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED
For and on behalf of
ONG SEK CHONG & SONS PTE LTD
15 June 2021
Any inquiries relating to this Announcement or the Offer should be directed during office hours to the UOB helpline at (65) 6539 7066.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Announcement are or may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those using words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "plan", "strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "would", "shall", "should", "could", "may" and "might". These statements reflect the Offeror's current expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions in light of currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and neither the Offeror nor UOB undertakes any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.
Disclaimer
