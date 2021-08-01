Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    980   CNE1000003P2

LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(980)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lianhua Supermarket : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2021

08/01/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 03:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 166 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
Net income 2021 -90,0 M -13,9 M -13,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 M 140 M 140 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 28 042
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 CNY
Average target price 1,22 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Bing Chong General Manager & Executive Director
Song Wang Chief Financial Officer
Yong Ming Ye Chairman
A Guo Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kwok Ming Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-32.64%140
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.93%43 335
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.04%39 163
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED26.68%30 502
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.20%21 928
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.58%17 140