Liaoning Port : CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") dated 11 January 2021 and the announcement dated 28 January 2021. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Companies Registry in Hong Kong has issued to the Company a certificate of registration of change of corporate name of non-Hong Kong company on 25 February 2021. The Chinese and English stock short names of the Company for trading in H Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "ɽஹಥ" and "DALIAN PORT" to "፱ಥٰ ΅" and "LIAONING PORT", respectively with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 March 2021. The stock code of the Company's H Shares remains unchanged as "2880".

WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

4 March 2021

