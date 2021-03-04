Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Liaoning Port Co.,Ltd.    2880   CNE1000002Y6

LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liaoning Port : CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

03/04/2021 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

References are made to the circular (the "Circular") dated 11 January 2021 and the announcement dated 28 January 2021. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Companies Registry in Hong Kong has issued to the Company a certificate of registration of change of corporate name of non-Hong Kong company on 25 February 2021. The Chinese and English stock short names of the Company for trading in H Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "ɽஹಥ" and "DALIAN PORT" to "፱ಥٰ ΅" and "LIAONING PORT", respectively with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 March 2021. The stock code of the Company's H Shares remains unchanged as "2880".

By Order of the Board

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.* WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Joint Company Secretaries

Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors: WEI Minghui, SUN Dequan and QI Yue

Non-executive Directors: CAO Dong, YUAN Yi and NA Danhong

Independent non-executive Directors: LI Zhiwei, LIU Chunyan and LAW Man Tat

  • * The Company is registered as Non-Hong Kong Company under Part XI of the previous Companies Ordinance (equivalent to Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance with effect from 3 March 2014) under the English name "Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.".

  • * For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
02/04LIAONING PORT  : Dalian Port Shares Jump 3% as Merger with Yingkou Port Gets Gre..
MT
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction in rel..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Dalian Port (PDA) Company ..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report en..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED  : annual earnings release
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting; extension of b..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Change of employee representative supervisors
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Postponement of extraordinary general meeting and extension o..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Supplemental notice of the extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 646 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
Net income 2019 718 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2019 7 062 M 1 092 M 1 092 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
Yield 2019 2,42%
Capitalization 33 742 M 5 217 M 5 217 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,46x
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 6 607
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Liaoning Port Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
De Quan Sun General Manager & Executive Director
Ming Hui Wei Chairman
Wen Jun Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xi Yun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Jing Kong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.10.81%5 217
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED50.87%20 344
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.38%17 091
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
MISC-1.31%7 470
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED30.24%5 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ