Liaoning Port : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020
05/10/2021 | 05:24am EDT
(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 2880)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR
2020
TYPE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION
Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") has published the abstracts from its 2020 annual report on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily, and its 2020 annual report of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 March 2021. In order to enable the investors to have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the Company, the Company has decided to hold an online briefing session on the annual results for the year 2020 on Monday, 17 May 2021, for the purpose of communicating comprehensively with the investors in respect of the details of the Company's business operations for the year 2020, and responding to the enquiries in regard to the matters of general concern to the investors.
TIME AND WEBSITE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION
Time of the briefing session: from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021
Website of the briefing session: the "SSE e-interview (上證e訪談)" column on the "SSE e-interaction (上證e互動)" online platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://sns.sseinfo.com)
Way of convening the briefing session: via the internet interaction
PARTICIPANTS FROM THE COMPANY FOR THE BRIEFING SESSION
Mr. Wei Minghui, the executive director and chairman of the Company, Mr. Sun Dequan, the executive director and general manager of the Company, Ms. Wang Ping, the chief financial officer of the Company and Ms. Wang Huiying, the secretary to the board of the Company.
IV. INVESTORS' PARTICIPATION
1. Investors can participate in the online briefing session by logging on the "SSE e-interaction (上證e互動)" online platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://sns.sseinfo.com) from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021.
2. Investors can also submit the questions they would like to understand to the contact person's mailbox provided in this announcement before 15:30 p.m. on 13 May 2021 and the Company will answer questions of common concern by investors during the briefing session.
CONTACT PERSON AND CONTACT DETAILSContact person: Miao Cheng
Telephone: 86 411-87598729
Fax: 86 411-87599854
E-mail: ir@dlport.cn
By order of the Board
Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.*
WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur
Joint Company Secretaries
Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC
10 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors: WEI Minghui, SUN Dequan and QI Yue
Non-executiveDirectors: CAO Dong, YUAN Yi and NA Danhong
Independentnon-executiveDirectors: LI Zhiwei, LIU Chunyan and LAW Man Tat
