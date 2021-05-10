Liaoning Port : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

2020

TYPE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.* (the " Company ") has published the abstracts from its 2020 annual report on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily, and its 2020 annual report of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 March 2021. In order to enable the investors to have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the Company, the Company has decided to hold an online briefing session on the annual results for the year 2020 on Monday, 17 May 2021, for the purpose of communicating comprehensively with the investors in respect of the details of the Company's business operations for the year 2020, and responding to the enquiries in regard to the matters of general concern to the investors.

TIME AND WEBSITE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION Time of the briefing session: from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021 Website of the briefing session: the "SSE e-interview ( 上證 e 訪談 )" column on the "SSE e-interaction ( 上證 e 互動 )" online platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://sns.sseinfo.com) Way of convening the briefing session: via the internet interaction