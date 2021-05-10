Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Liaoning Port Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2880   CNE1000002Y6

LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.

(2880)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liaoning Port : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR 2020

05/10/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2880)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ONLINE BRIEFING SESSION ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR

2020

  1. TYPE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION
    Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") has published the abstracts from its 2020 annual report on China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times, Securities Daily, and its 2020 annual report of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 26 March 2021. In order to enable the investors to have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the Company, the Company has decided to hold an online briefing session on the annual results for the year 2020 on Monday, 17 May 2021, for the purpose of communicating comprehensively with the investors in respect of the details of the Company's business operations for the year 2020, and responding to the enquiries in regard to the matters of general concern to the investors.
  1. TIME AND WEBSITE OF THE BRIEFING SESSION
    1. Time of the briefing session: from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021
    2. Website of the briefing session: the "SSE e-interview (上證e訪談)" column on the "SSE e-interaction (上證e互動)" online platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://sns.sseinfo.com)
    3. Way of convening the briefing session: via the internet interaction
  1. PARTICIPANTS FROM THE COMPANY FOR THE BRIEFING SESSION
    Mr. Wei Minghui, the executive director and chairman of the Company, Mr. Sun Dequan, the executive director and general manager of the Company, Ms. Wang Ping, the chief financial officer of the Company and Ms. Wang Huiying, the secretary to the board of the Company.

1

IV. INVESTORS' PARTICIPATION

1. Investors can participate in the online briefing session by logging on the "SSE e-interaction (上證e互動)" online platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://sns.sseinfo.com) from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 17 May 2021.

  1. 2. Investors can also submit the questions they would like to understand to the contact person's mailbox provided in this announcement before 15:30 p.m. on 13 May 2021 and the Company will answer questions of common concern by investors during the briefing session.

  2. CONTACT PERSON AND CONTACT DETAILS Contact person: Miao Cheng
    Telephone: 86 411-87598729
    Fax: 86 411-87599854
    E-mail: ir@dlport.cn

By order of the Board

Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.*

WANG Huiying LEE, Kin Yu Arthur

Joint Company Secretaries

Dalian City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors: WEI Minghui, SUN Dequan and QI Yue

Non-executiveDirectors: CAO Dong, YUAN Yi and NA Danhong

Independent non-executiveDirectors: LI Zhiwei, LIU Chunyan and LAW Man Tat

  • The Company is registered as Non-Hong Kong Company under Part XI of the previous Companies Ordinance (equivalent to Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance with effect from 3 March 2014) under the English name "Liaoning Port Co., Ltd.".
  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
05:24aLIAONING PORT  : Voluntary announcement - online briefing session on the annual ..
PU
04/28LIAONING PORT  : Continuing connected transactions and discloseable transaction
PU
03/30LIAONING PORT  : Entrustment agreements between shareholders of the company
PU
03/25LIAONING PORT  : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Liaoning Port Co., Ltd. Anno..
PU
03/04LIAONING PORT  : Change of stock short name
PU
02/04LIAONING PORT  : Dalian Port Shares Jump 3% as Merger with Yingkou Port Gets Gre..
MT
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Very substantial acquisition and connected transaction in rel..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Dalian Port (PDA) Company ..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT PDA  : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report en..
PU
2020DALIAN PORT (PDA) COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 657 M 1 036 M 1 036 M
Net income 2020 813 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2020 5 041 M 784 M 784 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 4,82%
Capitalization 34 034 M 5 291 M 5 295 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Liaoning Port Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
De Quan Sun General Manager & Executive Director
Ming Hui Wei Chairman
Wen Jun Jia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xi Yun Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Jing Kong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIAONING PORT CO.,LTD.10.81%5 291
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED58.71%21 398
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.3.28%17 002
MISC-2.18%7 294
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED38.04%6 175
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-4.18%6 047