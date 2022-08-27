Libas Consumer Products : Press Release

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Sub: Press Release "Certificate of Recognition"

This is to inform you that the promoters of the Company Mr. Riyaz Ganji and Mrs. Reshma Ganji have received ''Certificate of Recognition' and award of 'ET Inspiring Indian' from the 'Economic Times' for their exemplary contribution towards society as 'Multifaceted Designers with Expansion in Multiple Business.'

About Libas Consumer Products Limited

Libas incorporated in the years 2004 and listed with National Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio includes fashion apparel and consumer product business. The company's mother brand 'Libas' is considered as one of the most reputed ethnic wear brands in India.

The other brands of the company include Libas Riyaz Gangji, Libas Reshma Gangji, Gangji Jewels, KNG and Reshma Riyaz gangji Libas.

