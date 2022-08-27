Log in
    LIBAS   INE908V01012

LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(LIBAS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:28 2022-08-26 am EDT
25.75 INR   -0.39%
04:01aLIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Press Release
PU
08/19LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Disruption of operations
PU
08/19LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Disruption of operations
PU
Libas Consumer Products : Press Release

08/27/2022 | 04:01am EDT
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Symbol - LIBAS

Series: EQ

Sub: Press Release "Certificate of Recognition"

This is to inform you that the promoters of the Company Mr. Riyaz Ganji and Mrs. Reshma Ganji have received ''Certificate of Recognition' and award of 'ET Inspiring Indian' from the 'Economic Times' for their exemplary contribution towards society as 'Multifaceted Designers with Expansion in Multiple Business.'

About Libas Consumer Products Limited

Libas incorporated in the years 2004 and listed with National Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio includes fashion apparel and consumer product business. The company's mother brand 'Libas' is considered as one of the most reputed ethnic wear brands in India.

The other brands of the company include Libas Riyaz Gangji, Libas Reshma Gangji, Gangji Jewels, KNG and Reshma Riyaz gangji Libas.

For & on behalf of

Libas Consumer Products Ltd.

Riyaz Eqbal Ahmed Ganji

(Whole-time Director)

Mumbai

(DIN: 02236203)

August 26, 2022

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 08:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 541 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net income 2021 -11,7 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net Debt 2021 145 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -54,1x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 454 M 5,69 M 5,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Reshma Riyaz Ganji Managing Director & Director
Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nita Mishra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vivek Padmanabh Kamath Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashish Anil Dubey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED-15.57%6
INDITEX-21.94%69 279
KERING-25.18%64 954
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.62%63 238
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.64%30 535
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.65%15 303