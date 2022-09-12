Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Libas Consumer Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIBAS   INE908V01012

LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(LIBAS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:17 2022-09-12 am EDT
26.20 INR   +1.16%
10:30aLIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Record Date
PU
08/27LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Press Release
PU
08/19LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Disruption of operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Libas Consumer Products : Record Date

09/12/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Symbol - LIBAS

Series: EQ

Sub: Record Date for Right Issue shares

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, September 16, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for right issue of shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares for every 2 (Two) equity shares held by eligible shareholders.

For & on behalf of

Libas Consumer Products Ltd.

Riyaz Eqbal Ahmed Ganji

(Whole-time Director)

Mumbai

(DIN: 02236203)

September 12, 2022

Disclaimer

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
10:30aLIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Record Date
PU
08/27LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Press Release
PU
08/19LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Disruption of operations
PU
08/19LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Disruption of operations
PU
08/12LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Change in designation
PU
08/12LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Appointment
PU
08/12Libas Consumer Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
05/30Libas Consumer Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Ful..
CI
02/12Libas Consumer Products Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Libas Consumer Products Limited Announces Resignation of Anand Taggarsi, Independent Di..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 541 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
Net income 2021 -11,7 M -0,15 M -0,15 M
Net Debt 2021 145 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -54,1x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 462 M 5,81 M 5,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Libas Consumer Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Reshma Riyaz Ganji Managing Director & Director
Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Nita Mishra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Vivek Padmanabh Kamath Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashish Anil Dubey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED-15.08%6
INDITEX-24.75%67 092
KERING-26.13%64 421
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.51%59 705
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.17%32 454
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.04%17 361