Libas Consumer Products : Record Date

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Symbol - LIBAS
Series: EQ
Sub: Record Date for Right Issue shares
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, September 16, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for right issue of shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares for every 2 (Two) equity shares held by eligible shareholders.
For & on behalf of
Libas Consumer Products Ltd.
Riyaz Eqbal Ahmed Ganji
(Whole-time Director)
Mumbai
(DIN: 02236203)
September 12, 2022
Disclaimer
Libas Consumer Products Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:29:02 UTC.