Libas Consumer Products : Record Date

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Symbol - LIBAS

Series: EQ

Sub: Record Date for Right Issue shares

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation of 42 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, September 16, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for right issue of shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. 1 (One) equity shares for every 2 (Two) equity shares held by eligible shareholders.

For & on behalf of

Libas Consumer Products Ltd.