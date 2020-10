Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chief Financial Officer Of Spain's Liberbank, Jesus Ruano:

* EXPECTS COST OF RISK TO HOVER AROUND 50-55 BASIS POINTS TOWARDS END OF 2020, POTENTIALLY LOWER NEXT YEAR

* SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE BANKS HAVE TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS FOLLOWING SPAIN'S SUPREME COURT RULING ON MORTGAGE CONTRACTS IRPH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)