LIBERBANK, S.A.

LIBERBANK, S.A.

(LBK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPAIN'S LIBERBANK SEES RESILIENCE IN NII IN 2021

10/26/2020 | 05:08am EDT

Financials
Sales 2020 690 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 49,9 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 716 M 848 M 848 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 60,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,26 €
Last Close Price 0,24 €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pedro Manuel Rivero Torre Chairman
Jesús Ruano Mochales Chief Corporate & Financial Officer
Felipe Fernández External Director
Víctor Manuel Bravo Cañadas First Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERBANK, S.A.-28.21%848
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
