LIBERO football finance AG: Personnel changes on the Supervisory Board



27.12.2023 / 18:47 CET/CEST

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22) announces that the board of directors of the company has initiated the judicial appointment procedure pursuant to § 104 AktG to remedy the understaffing resulting from the resignation of previous board members and thereby eliminate the deficiency in the required quorum.



The Executive Board has, as part of this procedure, proposed the following candidates to the court for the replacement of the supervisory board:



1. Klaus Brüggemann

Klaus Brüggemann studied business administration and has decades of experience in senior management. In addition to his positions as HR Director at Lufthansa Service GmbH, he has also worked as stadium manager at Olympiastadion GmbH in Berlin and as a sports consulting consultant for boxing world champion Nicolai Valuev and Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho. In addition, Klaus Brüggemann was operations manager at the FIFA World Cup in Berlin and most recently a member of the supervisory board of Hertha BSC Berlin. Klaus Brüggemann currently works as a lecturer at the German University for Prevention and Health Management in Saarbrücken and as a guest lecturer at the DFB Academy National Team. His teaching activities focus on sports economics, sports management, sports marketing, digitalization and research in sports markets and stadium management.



2. Roland Bischof

Roland Bischof is one of the most renowned sports marketing experts in Germany with a focus on sponsorship, marketing, media & brand ambassadors. A pioneer in sponsorship since 1986, he has experience from almost 100 countries and has held leading positions in over 500 national and international projects with a focus on soccer and sport.



The proposed candidates possess extensive experience and expertise in areas relevant to the company after the completed realignment, which will be crucial for the continued successful leadership and oversight of LIBERO football finance AG's operations.



The presentation of the new candidates demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to effective corporate governance focused on its core business. LIBERO football finance AG is strongly committed to a transparent and responsible governance structure in order to best represent the interests of all stakeholders.



“On behalf of the company, I thank the outgoing supervisory board for their work and willingness to support the company during the phase of realignment, as resolved by the majority of shareholders in June 2023.”, commented Dominik Heer, CEO of LIBERO football finance AG and continues: “I am delighted that Mr. Peter Kenyon will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.”



Shareholders of the company will have the opportunity to confirm the proposed candidates as members of the supervisory board during the next general meeting.



About LIBERO football finance AG

Listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A161N22), LIBERO football finance AG specializes in the comprehensive support of football clubs in all financing and profitability matters. The company provides extensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional football clubs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



