EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LIBERO football finance AG
LIBERO football finance AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2024 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LIBERO football finance AG
Street: Taunusanlage 9-10
Postal code: 60329
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Y2B3X8XMAPUH28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Tim Oliver Weber
Date of birth: 24 Nov 1970

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Königsberg Capital Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 24.67 % 0 % 24.67 % 40,000,000
Previous notification 29.92 % 0 % 29.92 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161N22 0 9,867,000 0 % 24.67 %
Total 9,867,000 24.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
   Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
     Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Tim Oliver Weber % % %
Königsberg Capital Holding GmbH 24.67 % % 24.67 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jan 2024


Language: English
Company: LIBERO football finance AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.libero-football-finance.com

 
