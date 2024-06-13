Libertine Holdings PLC - Sheffield, England-based linear generator technology developer - Receives indicative, non-binding, conditional investment offers of GBP1.0 million each, at 2.10 pence per share, from two investors based in India and United Arab Emirates. Proposal offers 95.2 million shares to investors, about 41% of total share capital.

Proposed investment subject to due-diligence process by all parties. Would provide company with sufficient funds until June 2025 though it may continue to seek additional funding as company does not expect to breakeven before then. One investment made will support operations until December 2024.

Separately terminates its formal sale process as no full takeover bid has been made to date. If no investments made by mid-June may withdraw from trading on AIM and re-register as private limited company to complete a solvent wind down before cash runway in mid-July.

Current share price: 1.52 pence

12-month change: down 80%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.