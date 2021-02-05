Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund 2020 Tax Information

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announces the final tax status for its 2020 distributions as follows:

Record Payable Amount Total Ordinary Dividends Long-Term Non- Date Date per Share Qualified Qualified Capital Gains 11/15/2019* 01/02/2020 $0.17 10.83% 1.70% 87.47% 01/24/2020 03/09/2020 $0.17 10.83% 1.70% 87.47% 04/24/2020 06/08/2020 $0.14 10.83% 1.70% 87.47% 07/24/2020 09/08/2020 $0.16 10.83% 1.70% 87.47% 11/13/2020 01/04/2021 $0.130349 10.83% 1.70% 87.47% 11/13/2020** 01/04/2021 $0.029651 -- -- --

Pursuant to Section 852 of the Internal Revenue Code, the taxability of this distribution will be reported in the Form 1099-DIV for 2020.

1099-DIV for 2020. Pursuant to Section 852 of the Internal Revenue Code, the taxability of this portion of the distribution will be reported in the Form 1099-DIV for 2021.

The tax designations of the distributions were previously reported to shareholders on a tentative book basis. The final tax designations are based upon tax reporting requirements and should be used by shareholders for tax return preparation.

