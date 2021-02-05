Log in
LIBERTY ALL-STAR EQUITY FUND

Liberty All Star Equity Fund : 2020 Tax Information

02/05/2021 | 03:39pm EST
Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund 2020 Tax Information

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announces the final tax status for its 2020 distributions as follows:

Record

Payable

Amount

Total Ordinary Dividends

Long-Term

Non-

Date

Date

per Share

Qualified

Qualified

Capital Gains

11/15/2019*

01/02/2020

$0.17

10.83%

1.70%

87.47%

01/24/2020

03/09/2020

$0.17

10.83%

1.70%

87.47%

04/24/2020

06/08/2020

$0.14

10.83%

1.70%

87.47%

07/24/2020

09/08/2020

$0.16

10.83%

1.70%

87.47%

11/13/2020

01/04/2021

$0.130349

10.83%

1.70%

87.47%

11/13/2020**

01/04/2021

$0.029651

--

--

--

  • Pursuant to Section 852 of the Internal Revenue Code, the taxability of this distribution will be reported in the Form 1099-DIV for 2020.
  • Pursuant to Section 852 of the Internal Revenue Code, the taxability of this portion of the distribution will be reported in the Form 1099-DIV for 2021.

The tax designations of the distributions were previously reported to shareholders on a tentative book basis. The final tax designations are based upon tax reporting requirements and should be used by shareholders for tax return preparation.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USA. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed,closed-end investment company with more than $1.5 billion in net assets as of January 31, 2021.

Past performance cannot predict future results.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. - FINRA Member Firm

LAS001046 12/31/2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 20:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
