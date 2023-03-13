Advanced search
    USA   US5301581048

LIBERTY ALL-STAR EQUITY FUND

(USA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37:58 2023-03-13 pm EDT
5.895 USD   -1.42%
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund February 2023 Monthly Update

03/13/2023 | 03:20pm EDT
BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the February 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA
Monthly Update, February, 2023

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:
Value Managers:        

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC 
Fiduciary Management, Inc.              
Pzena Investment Management, LLC                       

Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(31.1% of equity portfolio)


1

Microsoft Corp.                                           

2.6 %

2

Alphabet, Inc. 

2.5 %

3

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

2.0 %

4

Visa, Inc.

1.9 %

5

Booking Holdings, Inc.

1.9 %

6

Amazon.com, Inc.

1.8 %

7

Sony Group Corp.

1.5 %

8

Charles Schwab Corp.             

1.5 %

9

Capital One Financial Corp.     

1.5 %

10

S&P Global, Inc.                         

1.5 %

11

Dollar General Corp.                   

1.4 %

12

Adobe, Inc.                                   

1.4 %

13

ServiceNow, Inc.                           

1.3 %

14

Danaher Corp.                             

1.3 %

15

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA   

1.3 %

16

JPMorgan Chase & Co.                             

1.2 %

17

Dow, Inc.                                                     

1.2 %

18

NVIDIA Corp.                                     

1.1 %

19

Salesforce, Inc.                                   

1.1 %

20

Ecolab, Inc.                                         

1.1 %

Holdings are subject to change.


Monthly Performance:        

Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium/(Discount)

Beginning of month value 

$6.26

$6.25

-0.2 %

End of month value

$6.09

$6.19

1.6 %

Performance for month 

-2.72 %

-0.96 %

Performance year-to-date

5.71 %

11.21 %

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total 

$1,616.0

Equities 

$1,612.7

Percent Invested

99.8 %

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*                                                                      

Information Technology

20.5 %

Financials

20.4 %

Consumer Discretionary

16.4 %

Health Care   

14.2 %

Industrials   

8.6 %

Materials  

5.9 %

Communication Services    

4.7 %

Consumer Staples

3.0 %

Energy 

2.5 %

Real Estate 

2.1 %

Utilities 

1.7 %

Total Market Value

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
TE Connectivity Ltd.

Holdings Liquidated
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Match Group, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.                    

All data is as of February 28, 2023 unless otherwise noted.             

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-february-2023-monthly-update-301770585.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund


© PRNewswire 2023
