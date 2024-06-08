BOSTON, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: ASG) has appointed Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. ("Westfield") as one of the Fund's investment managers subject to stockholder approval at the annual meeting of stockholders to be held on August 28, 2024.

Following stockholder approval, Westfield will assume management of the Fund's assets currently allocated to Sustainable Growth Advisers. Weatherbie Capital will continue to manage the small-cap growth portion of the Fund's portfolio and Congress Asset Management Company will continue to manage the mid-cap growth portion.

The investment team at Westfield, led by Will Muggia, practices a growth at a reasonable price investment approach which will be used to manage the large-cap growth portion of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $347 million in net assets as of June 6, 2024.

Past performance cannot predict future results.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.'s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA Member.

ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities.

For Information Contact:

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-announces-new-portfolio-manager-302167504.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Funds