  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASG   US5299001025

LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.

(ASG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05:47 2023-03-13 pm EDT
4.980 USD   -0.40%
01:42pLiberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2023 Monthly Update
PR
03/03Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2023 Monthly Update

03/13/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the February 2023 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)                     

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.                                   
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, February, 2023      

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth             
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:
          Weatherbie Capital, LLC
          Small-Cap Growth
          Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
          Mid-Cap Growth
          Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
          Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(31.5% of equity portfolio)

1

SPS Commerce, Inc.                                     

3.0 %

2

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.                         

1.9 %

3

FirstService Corp.                                           

1.9 %

4

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.             

1.8 %

5

Visa, Inc.                                                         

1.8 %

6

Amazon.com, Inc.                                           

1.7 %

7

Microsoft Corp.                                               

1.7 %

8

Workday, Inc.                                                 

1.5 %

9

Progyny, Inc.                                                   

1.5 %

10

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.                     

1.5 %

11

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.                                 

1.4 %

12

Planet Fitness, Inc.                                         

1.4 %

13

MSCI, Inc.                                                       

1.4 %

14

Deckers Outdoor Corp.                                   

1.3 %

15

S&P Global, Inc.                                               

1.3 %

16

Danaher Corp.                                                 

1.3 %

17

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.                         

1.3 %

18

Intuit, Inc.                                                         

1.3 %

19

Alphabet, Inc.                                                   

1.3 %

20

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.                           

1.2 %

Holdings are subject to change.






Monthly Performance                                 


Performance                                                   

NAV               

Market Price       

Discount


Beginning of month value                             

$5.61

$5.36

-4.5 %


End of month value                                       

$5.43

$5.24

-3.5 %


Performance for month                                   

-3.21 %

-2.24 %



Performance year-to-date                               

5.96 %

8.48 %


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total                           

$310.7

Equities                       

$308.5

Percent Invested         

99.3 %

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*                      

Information Technology                     

27.4 %

Health Care                                         

19.9 %

Consumer Discretionary                     

15.6 %

Industrials                                           

12.8 %

Financials                                           

9.7 %

Materials                                             

4.1 %

Real Estate                                         

3.8 %

Communication Services                   

3.0 %

Energy                                                 

2.0 %

Consumer Staples                               

1.7 %

Total Market Value                             

100.0 %

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
ServiceNow, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Horizon Therapeutics Plc
Match Group, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2023 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.                    

All data is as of February 28, 2023 unless otherwise noted.                       

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com 
libinfo@alpsinc.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-february-2023-monthly-update-301770475.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
