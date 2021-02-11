Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.    ASG

LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.

(ASG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty All Star Growth Fund : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2021 Monthly Update

02/11/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the January 2021 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, January, 2021        

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:                     


Weatherbie Capital, LLC


Small-Cap Growth


Congress Asset Management Company, LLP


Mid-Cap Growth


Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP


Large-Cap Growth

 

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End                  


(30.9% of equity portfolio)                            


1

Progyny, Inc.                                                

2.3%

2

Chegg, Inc.                                                    

2.3%

3

Natera, Inc.                                                    

1.9%

4

FirstService Corp.                                          

1.9%

5

Paylocity Holding Corp.                                

1.8%

6

Nevro Corp.                                                   

1.7%

7

Microsoft Corp.                                             

1.6%

8

Amazon.com, Inc.                                          

1.6%

9

Abbott Laboratories                                       

1.5%

10

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.            

1.4%

11

Visa, Inc.                                                        

1.4%

12

Signature Bank                                              

1.4%

13

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.                              

1.4%

14

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.                                   

1.3%

15

salesforce.com, Inc.                                       

1.3%

16

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.                    

1.3%

17

PayPal Holdings, Inc.                                    

1.2%

18

Yum! Brands, Inc.                                         

1.2%

19

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.                           

1.2%

20

Workday, Inc.                                                

1.2%

Holdings are subject to change.

 

Monthly Performance




Performance                                                   

NAV              

Market Price               

Premium

Beginning of month value                             

$7.98

$8.20

2.8%

Distributions (Ex-Date January 21st)             

$0.16

$0.16


End of month value                                       

$7.84

$8.31

6.0%

Performance for month                                  

0.24%

3.40%


Performance year-to-date                              

0.24%

3.40%


 

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total                           

$332.3

Equities                      

$334.8

Percent Invested        

100.7%

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*                      

Information Technology

28.9%

Health Care

25.6%

Consumer Discretionary

13.6%

Industrials

10.9%

Financials

8.5%

Communication Services

4.3%

Real Estate

3.5%

Materials

1.8%

Consumer Staples

1.8%

Energy

1.1%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
MYT Netherlands Parent BV

Holdings Liquidated
eHealth, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.   The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates no portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.                    

All data is as of Janaury 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.                                       

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-january-2021-monthly-update-301227340.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.
11:49aLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2021 Monthly Upda..
PR
02/05LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. 2020 Tax Information
PU
01/11LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. November 2020 Monthly Upd..
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. October 2020 Monthly Upda..
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterl..
PU
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterl..
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2020 Monthly Up..
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2020 Monthly Updat..
PR
2020LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. July 2020 Monthly Update
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ