Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.    ASG

LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.

(ASG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty All Star Growth Fund : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2020 Monthly Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the September 2020 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.                                   
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, September, 2020   

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth             
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:                      
            Weatherbie Capital, LLC
            Small-Cap Growth 
            Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
            Mid-Cap Growth 
            Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
            Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End                  



(31.5% of equity portfolio)                            


1

FirstService Corp.  

2.1%

2

Chegg, Inc.    

2.0%

3

Paylocity Holding Corp. 

1.9%

4

Nevro Corp. 

1.9%

5

Microsoft Corp.  

1.7%

6

Visa, Inc.   

1.7%

7

Progyny, Inc.  

1.6%

8

Amazon.com, Inc.  

1.6%

9

Insulet Corp. 

1.6%

10

Facebook, Inc. 

1.6%

11

NIKE, Inc.  

1.5%

12

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. 

1.5%

13

Alphabet, Inc  

1.4%

14

  Workday, Inc.    

1.4%

15

Abbott Laboratories     

1.4%

16

FleetCor Technologies, Inc  

1.4%

17

Generac Holdings, Inc   

1.3%

18

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.   

1.3%

19

UnitedHealthGroup, Inc.   

1.3%

20

PayPal Holdings, Inc.  

1.3%

Holdings are subject to change.


 

Monthly Performance                                 




Performance 

NAV 

Market Price 

Premium

Beginning of month value 

$7.12

$7.65

7.4%

End of month value 

$6.96

$7.11

2.2%

Performance for month 

-2.25%

-7.06%


Performance year-to-date 

20.09%

16.83%


 

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)


Total 

$291.6

Equities 

$286.7

Percent Invested 

98.3%

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*                      


Information Technology 

29.5%

Health Care  

27.1%

Consumer Discretionary 

12.8%

Industrials 

12.4%

Communication Services 

4.5%

Financials 

4.2%

Real Estate 

3.9%

Materials 

3.1%

Consumer Staples 

2.2%

Energy 

0.3%

Total Market Value  

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

 

New Holdings
StepStone Group, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Adobe, Inc.
EPAM Systems, Inc.

 

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and all primary rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted.                                              

                                   

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com                          

                                   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-september-2020-monthly-update-301153517.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.
01:43pLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2020 Monthly Up..
PR
09/14LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2020 Monthly Updat..
PR
08/14LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. July 2020 Monthly Update
PR
08/07LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Announce Change of Location of the Joint Annual M..
PU
07/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. June 2020 Monthly Update
PR
07/13LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Declares Distribution
PU
07/13LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
PR
06/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. May 2020 Monthly Update
PR
05/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. April 2020 Monthly Update
PR
04/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. March 2020 Monthly Update
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group