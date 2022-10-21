Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Broadband Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBRDK   US5303073051

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
75.31 USD   +0.27%
08:16aLiberty Broadband Corporation Announces Annual Investor Meeting
BU
10/13Liberty Broadband Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/13Morgan Stanley Lowers Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $89 From $122, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Annual Investor Meeting

10/21/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, which will occur concurrent with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations related to Liberty Media and Qurate Retail will begin at approximately 9:00am E.T. and presentations related to Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings will begin at approximately 12:30pm E.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty Broadband’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration and livestream information is available on the Liberty Broadband website and at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay. Please note that all in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

After the presentations, John Malone, Chairman of Liberty Broadband, and Greg Maffei, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Broadband, will host a Q&A session. In-person attendees will be able to ask questions live, or interested parties are able to submit questions in advance by emailing investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, November 11, 2022.

An archive of the webcast of the Investor Meeting will also be available on https://www.libertybroadband.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Morning Presentations Beginning 9:00am E.T.
    • Liberty Media
      • Atlanta Braves
      • Formula 1
      • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
      • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
    • Qurate Retail, Inc.
  • Afternoon Presentations Beginning 12:30pm E.T.
    • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
      • Tripadvisor, Inc.
    • Liberty Broadband Corporation
      • Charter Communications, Inc.
      • GCI
  • Q&A Session

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services over the past 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
08:16aLiberty Broadband Corporation Announces Annual Investor Meeting
BU
10/13Liberty Broadband Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/13Morgan Stanley Lowers Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $89 From $122, Maintains Equa..
MT
10/12Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
AQ
10/10Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
08/18Liberty Broadband : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Pre..
PU
08/18Liberty Broadband Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/17Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative R..
BU
08/09Calm prevails ahead of inflation data
MS
08/09Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Nike, Linde, Republic Services,..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 969 M - -
Net income 2022 1 332 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 11 589 M 11 589 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liberty Broadband Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 75,31 $
Average target price 141,29 $
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Vice President & Controller
John Carl Malone Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Richard R. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-53.25%11 589
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-57.06%7 387
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-39.09%1 818
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-38.57%1 113
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-10.83%272
ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST-27.61%123