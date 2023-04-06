Advanced search
    LBRDK   US5303073051

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:57 2023-04-06 pm EDT
80.37 USD   -0.14%
04:16pLiberty Broadband Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/17Deutsche Bank Cuts Price Target on Liberty Broadband to $120 From $131, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/13Liberty Broadband Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m. E.T. After the close of market trading that day, Liberty Broadband will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.libertybroadband.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. The press release and conference call may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 407-3944 or +1 (412) 902-0038, passcode 13736369, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty Broadband website at https://www.libertybroadband.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. Replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty Broadband website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services over the past 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 992 M - -
Net income 2023 1 137 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 421 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 0,82%
Capitalization 11 776 M 11 776 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
EV / Sales 2024 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liberty Broadband Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,48 $
Average target price 129,20 $
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Vice President & Controller
John Carl Malone Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Richard R. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION4.13%11 776
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-39.25%4 531
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-12.59%2 115
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.16.36%877
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-6.76%275
ASIAN PAY TELEVISION TRUST-1.80%148
