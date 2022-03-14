Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Broadband Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBRDK   US5303073051

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) (Nasdaq: LBRDP). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $0.43750001, payable in cash on April 15, 2022 to holders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on March 31, 2022 (the “Record Date”).

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband’s principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI. GCI is Alaska’s largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
04:16pLiberty Broadband Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Cumulative R..
BU
03/10Benchmark Capital Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $222 from $242, Maintains..
MT
03/09INSIDER BUY : Liberty Broadband
MT
03/01Pivotal Research Adjusts Liberty Broadband's Price Target to $205 From $212; Buy Rating..
MT
02/25LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Liberty Broadband Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/25Liberty Broadband Q4 EPS Increase as Revenue Climbs
MT
02/25Liberty Broadband Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results
BU
02/25Liberty Broadband Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Fall -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 999 M - -
Net income 2022 962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 23 137 M 23 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,1x
EV / Sales 2023 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liberty Broadband Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 138,26 $
Average target price 200,40 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Ben Maffei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wendling Vice President & Controller
John Carl Malone Chairman
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Richard R. Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-14.18%23 137
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-7.37%15 897
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.44%3 759
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-13.50%2 466
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-18.31%1 536
KT SKYLIFE CO., LTD.-9.41%323